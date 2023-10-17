Posted in: TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Bocchi the Rock!, Crunchyroll, One Piece Season 13 Voyage 4, The Case Study of Vanitas, The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

Crunchyroll Home Video Kicks Off 2024 with Bocchi the Rock! & More

Crunchyroll kicks off its 2024 home video releases with Blu-ray boxsets of Bocchi the Rock!, One Piece Season 13 Voyage 4, and lots more.

Crunchyroll is kicking off 2024 with a rockin' New Year with the Blu-ray release of the critically acclaimed, coming-of-age rock comedy BOCCHI THE ROCK! on January 30. Additional titles in the lineup for January home entertainment releases from Crunchyroll include The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, One Piece Season 13 Voyage 4, The Case Study of Vanitas – Season 1 Part 2, and Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World – The Complete Season. As ever, the Blu-ray boxsets are full of extras and the best digital transfers of the anime series streaming for fans who want to own physical copies forever. The box art is designed to look good on every fan's shelf. They always have the biggest and best Blu-ray releases.

BOCCHI THE ROCK! – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

The story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Goto, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

BOCCHI THE ROCK! – The Complete Season – Special Features

Textless Opening & Ending Songs Promo Videos & Teaser Next Episode Previews



January 2, 2024

"Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor… but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets… and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

January 9, 2024

Come on, you know One Piece by now!

January 16, 2024

"In nineteenth-century France, humans and vampires coexist.

The young vampire Noé is traveling to Paris in search of The Book of Vanitas, which is said to be capable of unleashing a curse upon all vampires.

On an airship, he finds himself embroiled in a strange incident. It is Vanitas, a human calling himself a vampire expert, who appears before Noé in the ensuing chaos. In Vanitas's hands is the very book that Noé has been searching for: The Book of Vanitas…

Following this encounter, the curtain is set to rise on this tale of vampires, curses, and salvation…"

January 23, 2024

January 30, 2023

"Only 39 years into a life full of bad luck, Ryoma Takebayashi passes away in his sleep! Taking pity on him, three divine beings show compassion by reincarnating him as a young boy to a magical, new world. Now he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma decides to set out with his new friends on a journey to use his power to help others."

All titles listed above will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store along with more home video offerings for purchase.

