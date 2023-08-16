Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Bluelock, Crunchyroll, dragon ball super: super hero, My Dress Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling & More Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases for November

Crunchyroll released its lineup of November anime Blu-Ray releases, including a limited edition of My Dress-Up Darling and more.

Crunchyroll is giving My Dress-Up Darling, the fan-favorite anime series, a limited edition Blu-ray box set on November 7 with art cards, a calendar and planner, an art book, and stickers– a standard edition set will also be available on the same day. In addition, BLUELOCK Part 1 will release on Blu-ray on November 14, and Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will deliver a 4K Blu-ray on November 21.

My Dress-Up Darling – The Complete Season – Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD

Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.

My Dress-Up Darling – Limited Edition Special Features

My Dress-Up Darling: Dub Cast and Crew Q&A

Marin's Cosplay Breakdown

Promo Videos

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

My Dress-Up Darling – Limited Edition Exclusives

9 Art Cards

6-Month Calendar & Cosplay Planner

Sticker Sheet

104-Page Art Book

BLUELOCK – Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD

Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

BLUELOCK – Part 1 – Special Features

12 Mini-Anime episodes

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – Blu-ray/4K

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – Special Features

2022 Special Video Trailers Promo Video Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – Exclusive Includes a metallic art card



Check out the full North American November 2023 home video release calendar from Crunchyroll below:

(Release schedule is subject to change)

November 7, 2023

November 14, 2023

November 21, 2023

All titles mentioned above will be available to pre-order on the Crunchyroll Store, along with more home video offerings for purchase.

