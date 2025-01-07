Posted in: Anime, Comics, Manga, TV | Tagged: CES 2025, Crunchyroll, sony

Crunchyroll Launching New Manga App in 2025 as Part of Subscription

Crunchyroll Manga is a new iOS and Android app that the anime streamer is launching in 2025 as an added benefit option for subscribers.

Crunchyroll announced at CES that they will be launching a new manga app for fans to enjoy digital manga as part of a new premium option for subscribers to the streaming service. Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini announced that the new app would be coming later this year during Sony Group Corporation's press conference at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

The streamer plans to make it easier than ever for fans to read brand-new and beloved titles from multiple top publishers all in one place. The app launches later this year as a standalone app on iOS and Android, debuting in the U.S. and Canada. Designed to complement Crunchyroll memberships, the app will be offered as a premium add-on, with web browser integration also planned for the future.

"Crunchyroll Manga will be a premiere online manga app that carries catalogs from renowned publishers, offering fans unparalleled access to the visionary works that inspire the anime we love," said Purini. "As we strengthen partnerships in this exciting new venture, we aim to add even more value to the Crunchyroll membership, complementing our vast anime library, Crunchyroll Game Vault, and extensive selection of products in the Crunchyroll Store," Purini continued, "Research shows that nearly 70% of anime fans read digital manga at least once a month, highlighting the immense demand for this medium. Crunchyroll Manga will not only meet this growing interest but also fuel the continued global popularity of anime and manga alike."

Crunchyroll previously offered a manga app as a free benefit to subscribers. The new and revamped app will offer a vast array of stories across diverse genres, featuring both iconic titles and current fan favorites. New manga chapters on the app will debut in English with the goal of increasing language options as the app expands similarly to Crunchyroll's streaming service. Subscriptions are available now before the manga app launches later in the year.

