Crunchyroll Releases Let's Play Trailer & More During Anime NYC 2025

Crunchyroll shared the trailer for Let's Play and announced a slate of new anime titles at Anime NYC 2025 - including Fire Force Season 3.

Crunchyroll held its Crunchyroll Showcase panel at Anime NYC 2025 on Saturday, August 23rd, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. In anticipation of the epic series finale, Crunchyroll shared the first teaser visual for Fire Force Season 3 Part 2. Produced by david Production, the conclusion of the red-hot animated series will begin in January 2026, streaming only on Crunchyroll.

The panel unveiled the world premiere of the main trailer and new key visual for Let's Play. The trailer reveals that the opening theme song, "1, 2, Play," and ending theme song "Left & Right," will both be performed by musical artist Toshinobu Kubota. Based on the widely popular webcomic created by Leeanne Krecic (Mongie), with over 700 million views and seven million global subscribers across various platforms, the romantic comedy series is produced by OLM (Pokémon; The Apothecary Diaries) and will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on October 1st.

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady!

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studio: Asahi Production (Teogonia)

Director: Mutsumi Takeda (B-PROJECT Passion*Love Call)

Series Composition Writer: Keiichiro Ochi (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten); based on the novel series and manga written by Kanata Hoshi

Synopsis: Any proper noble lady must cultivate refined tastes, and Lady Melphiera's delicacy of choice is…monsters! Unfortunately, society frowns upon such unladylike cravings and brands her the "Voracious Villainess." At a banquet, she's attacked by a monster, only to be saved by the feared "Blood-Mad Duke." He's brutal, mysterious, and charming. Could he be the one to appreciate her monstrous appetite?

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studio: TBA

Director: TBA

Original Series Composition and Script Writer: Fumiaki Maruto (Saekano -How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend-)

Synopsis: SI-VIS is a co-ed music group, led by YOSUKE, shaking up the global music scene with their unmatched vocals and performances. However, they are actually heroes in disguise, battling against mysterious forces threatening the world. They convert audience energy at live performances into combat power. Luckily, the battles appear to be ordinary concerts to the public, keeping their identity a secret.

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studio: Gekkou (My One-Hit Kill Sister; A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero)

Director: Ken Takahashi (Ragna Crimson)

Series Composition Writer: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Black Clover; That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime); based on the novel series and manga written by Alto

Synopsis: Once a loyal court magician supporting the crown prince from behind the scenes, Alec Ygret is cast aside and exiled for only knowing support magic. But just as he hits rock bottom, he reunites with Yorha Eisentz, a former comrade from the legendary party Lasting Period. Invited to rejoin the team that once made history, Alec returns to dungeon exploration—and begins a new chapter in his life!

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studios: Tatsunoko Production (Neon Genesis Evangelion) and SynergySP (Solo Camping for Two)

Director: Yoshinori Odaka (Mr. Villain's Day Off)

Series Composition Writer: Gigaemon Ichikawa (A Galaxy Next Door); based on the novel series and manga written by Masuo Kinoko

Synopsis: Kamishiro Takeru is an entirely ordinary salaryman who reincarnates in another world—a world of swords and magic called Madeus—and starts his new isekai life with many new skills! Takeru must make the most of his enhanced physical strength, unbelievable magic power, and the "Search" ability that allows him to find items of worth as his great isekai journey begins!

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

There was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her

Premieres: Coming Soon 2026

Animation Studio: Gekkou (My One-Hit Kill Sister; A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero)

Chief Director: Yasutaka Yamamoto (Medalist)

Director: Tomonori Mine (Isekai Onsen Paradise)

Series Composition and Script Writer: Yukie Sugawara (OVERLORD Seasons 1-4); based on the novel series by Suisei and manga illustrated by Kairi

Synopsis: Reincarnated as a mid-tier demon, Youki had one job: Crush the hero's party. Then he saw the party's priestess, Cecilia, and fell for her hard. Now this lovestruck demon vows to confess his feelings, even if it means betraying the Demon King. Will love bloom between these two sworn enemies?

Watch the World Premiere Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia but including India and the Indian Subcontinent

To Your Eternity Season 3

During the To Your Eternity Season 3 panel on Friday, which hosted the lead Japanese voice actors Reiji Kawashima and Kenjiro Tsuda, an all-new documentary movie, The Roots of To Your Eternity, was announced and will be available on Crunchyroll on Friday, August 29th. The documentary, produced by Crunchyroll, takes a deep dive into the fascinating creative journey of the beloved To Your Eternity series through exclusive statements from its manga and anime creators, including Oima Yoshitoki, Kiyoko Sayama, and more. With narration by Kenjiro Tsuda, the documentary will feature footage to illustrate the past arc to prepare for the new adventure in the contemporary arc and beyond. In addition to the documentary reveal, it was also shared that the group Perfume will perform the opening theme song for To Your Eternity Season 3, which will premiere this October on Crunchyroll.

