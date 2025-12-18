Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: blu-ray, Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll Spring 2026 Blu-Ray Releases Led by Dragon Ball DAIMA

Crunchyroll's Spring 2026 Blu-Ray release lineup is led by collector's edition boxsets for Solo Leveling Season 2 and Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Article Summary Crunchyroll unveils Spring 2026 Blu-ray lineup led by Dragon Ball DAIMA and Solo Leveling Season 2.

Dragon Ball DAIMA gets a limited edition Blu-ray with exclusive art, silver foil cards, and special features.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Blu-ray includes a 68-page art book, art cards, stickers, and in-depth interviews.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time joins the Crunchyroll Blu-ray release slate for March 2026.

Crunchyroll is planting the seeds for a powerful spring, as the ultimate anime lifestyle brand will be releasing Dragon Ball DAIMA and Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- on Blu-ray in March 2026.

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Goku and company are living peaceful lives until they suddenly turn small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the Demon Realm, a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them.

Created in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball's manga serialization, Dragon Ball DAIMA's Blu-ray release itself commemorates another special 40th anniversary—the 1986 debut of the original Dragon Ball anime series! Releasing on March 3, 2026, as a Limited Edition Blu-ray, the silver foil rigid box set showcases exclusive art by Dragon Ball DAIMA animation character designer Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. Included within the package will be several silver foil art cards featuring multiple main characters, as well as a Goku (Mini) x Vegeta (Mini) x Piccolo (Mini) sticker. A standard edition release will also arrive on March 3.

Dragon Ball DAIMA – Limited Edition – Exclusives Seven silver foil art cards Goku (Mini) x Vegeta (Mini) x Piccolo (Mini) sticker Silver foil rigid box with exclusive art by the character designer



Dragon Ball DAIMA – Special Features Textless Opening & Ending Songs



Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Jinwoo has become a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. But he must master these abilities while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother. As he faces humanity's toughest foes, Jinwoo pushes his body and mind to the limit, and the full extent of his newfound power is revealed.

After its ﬁrst season won Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, fans can look forward to revisiting the epic battle between Sung Jinwoo and the Ant King in Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- as it is set to release on Blu-ray on March 17, 2026. A Limited Edition release will include a 68-page art book featuring interviews from the Japanese cast and staff; four art cards featuring and a sticker sheet featuring shadow characters.. The standard edition will also be released on March 17th.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- – Limited Edition – Exclusives

68-page art book featuring:

Japanese cast & staff interviews

Shadow's Daily Life Comic

Four exclusive art cards

Sticker sheet

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- – Special Features

Episode Previews

Promo Videos

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Crunchyroll Spring 2026 Blu-Ray Release Schedule

Crunchyroll will also be releasing Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time on Blu-ray March 10th.

MARCH 3rd, 2026

Dragon Ball DAIMA – The Complete Season – Limited Edition – Blu-ray

Dragon Ball DAIMA – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

MARCH 10th 2026

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

MARCH 17, 2026

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

