Crunchyroll Unveils Winter 2022 Line-Up: Digimon, One Piece & More!

Crunchyroll is kicking off the New Year with an exciting lineup of over 30 new and returning series to its streaming platform. This includes series exclusive to the streamer to justify subscribing. Simulcasts from Japan – subtitled and dubbed – will include Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Crunchyroll Original series FreakAngels, My Dress-Up Darling, Orient, and The Case Study Of Vanitas among many other highly anticipated anime titles. More details and additional series will be announced soon.

Continuing from the Fall 2021 season are Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc and Platinum End alongside new episodes of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the Crunchyroll & Adult Swim original series, and shonen super-hit One Piece. Additionally, Ranking of Kings will come to the streaming service for the first time since its Fall 2021 season premiere and will continue the adventures of Bojji and Kage.

NEW THIS WINTER 2022 ANIME SEASON

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – Eren Yeager and the Scout Regiment members head to their final showdown as Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 begins! Premieres January 9 – Official Trailer.

FreakAngels – After civilization comes to a crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics try to rebuild society in this Crunchyroll Original series. All 12 episodes premiere January 27 – Official Trailer.

My Dress-Up Darling – Two opposite worlds collide as one shy boy and a popular girl find a connection via cosplay!

Orient – From the creator of Magi comes a new fiery tale of warriors fighting monsters in the Neo-Sengoku Period!

Sabikui Bisco – One rouge explores and tries to survive in the barren wasteland of a far-future Japan!

In the Land of Leadale – Finding themselves trapped in an MMORPG, one woman finds a new life in the land of Leadale!

Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2 – The gourmet guild returns for more adventures in the brand new season of Princess Connect! Re: Dive!

Love of Kill – Two mismatched assassins find themselves wrapped up in a battle of organizations in this upcoming thriller series!

The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest – After a powerful sage is reincarnated into another world, they aim to show the new world they are the strongest once again!

Miss KUROITSU from the Monster Development Department – Follow Miss Kuroitsu as she creates creatures for a villainess organization to fight against superheroes!

Life With an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout – Two friends are transported to another world, but one of them gets transformed into a beautiful girl!

Akebi's Sailor Uniform – At a prestigious girls school, one new student aims to make as many friends as she can!

CUE! – 16 aspiring voice actors aim to achieve their anime dreams to become seiyuu stars!

Tokyo 24th Ward – On a man-made island off Tokyo Bay, three childhood friends try to save the island's future!

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai Season 10 – Catch the next spooky season of Theatre of Darkness!

World's End Harem – World's End Harem is based on the Shonen Jump+ manga of the same name by Link and Kotaro Shono, beginning serialization in 2016.

CONTINUING FROM THE FALL 2021 ANIME SEASON, NEW TO CRUNCHYROLL

Ranking of Kings –– A young prince continues his journey to prove he is worthy of being among the ranks of kings!

The Case Study of Vanitas – In this supernatural Vampire series, Vanitas and Noe continue their investigation into the secrets of the Curse of the Blue Moon!

CONTINUING SIMULCASTS FROM THE FALL 2021 ANIME SEASON

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – Tanjiro and his comrades fight fierce demons in a new mission within the Yoshiwara Entertainment District! – Official Trailer

Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Taking place in Los Angeles 2032, a new story in the Blade Runner universe unfolds in BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS, a Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Original. – Official Trailer

Platinum End – From the creators of Death Note, a young boy must fight against 12 other humans to become the next god of the world! – Official Trailer

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS – Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7 and all your favorite ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village!

One Piece – Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors! – Official Trailer

Case Closed – Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten year-old.

Digimon Ghost Game – The latest Digimon story continues with ghosts and holograms entering the mix!

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Based on the classic Dragon Quest series, follow Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar!

Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House – Two girls chase after their dreams in the ancient capital in this healing slice-of-life anime about an aspiring maiko and the house chef!

Tropical Rouge Pretty Cure – The newest PreCure team continues their fight against the evil force of The Witch of Delays!

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon–The Second Act – The sequel to the world-famous feudal fairy tale continues in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act! – Official Trailer

NEW SPECIALS

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc – Miyuki and Tatsuya star in a special prologue episode to The Irregular at Magic High School.

Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files {Rail Zeppelin} Grace note -Special Episode – A new TV special episode comes for the originally described TYPE-MOON series.

