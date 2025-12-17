Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, streaming, winter 2026

Crunchyroll Winter 2026 Anime Streaming Slate Debuts 50+ Titles

Crunchyroll unveiled its Winter 2026 anime streaming lineup, which includes over 50 new and returning anime series, as well as fall finales.

It's the time of year again when Crunchyroll prepares to roll out its Winter lineup of anime premieres for streaming. This might be their biggest yet, with over 50 new and returning anime series, including the usual fan favourites that are now part of the lifestyle of every anime fan. Anime has become a way of life and a state of mind. Crunchyroll is also offering a limited-time year-end sale on Premium Memberships from December 15 to December 29. For more information, click HERE.

Crunchyroll Winter 2026 Streaming Schedule

DECEMBER 20

Blue Miburo Season 2 (MAHO FILM)

The Black Ships arrive in Kyoto as the shogunate stumbles toward ruin. Living amidst the chaos is Nio, a kindhearted boy on the verge of discovering his destiny. He meets two "Miburo," Hijikata Toshizo and Okita Soji, members of the band of Mibu ronin who will later become the famous Shinsengumi. With dreams of a better world, Nio joins their fight to defend the city.

(Official Trailer)

DECEMBER 31

Tamon's B-Side (J.C.STAFF)

Utage Kinoshita is a high school girl who works part-time as a housekeeper. She has devoted her life to her favorite idol, Tamon Fukuhara, from the group F/ACE. Then one day, Utage ends up being assigned to Tamon's house! There she discovers that off-stage, he is nothing like his wild idol persona. A gloomy, introverted boy with no self-confidence, Utage still finds herself falling for him anyway. (Official Trailer)

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None (studio42)

Betrayed by his childhood friend and cast out of the Hero Party, Orhun Dura—once their loyal Enchanter—is branded by his former comrades as "a jack-of-all-trades but a master of none." Alone, he sets out to forge a new path as a solo adventurer. His journey sparks explosive battles, deadly rivals, and unexpected allies—and he'll rise to shatter every expectation. The ultimate solo comeback begins! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and Arabic

JANUARY 2

The Outcast Season 6 (Tencent)

The protagonist, Cho Soran, leads a very common college student's life until he finds himself caught up in a terrible incident that happened in a small village. As he walks through a graveyard, Cho Soran is assaulted by zombies. Thinking that it was over for him, a mysterious girl carrying a sword suddenly saves him and disappears. This strange encounter is going to drastically change the fate of our hero. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 3

Sentenced to Be a Hero (Studio KAI)

In a world where heroism is a punishment, Xylo Forbartz, a condemned goddess killer, battles endless hordes of monstrous abominations as part of Penal Hero Unit 9004. Death is no escape, only a cycle of resurrection and relentless combat. But when Xylo encounters a mysterious new goddess, their unlikely alliance sparks a rebellion that could shatter the chains of eternal punishment. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Arabic

Fate/strange Fake (A-1 Pictures)

Years after the Fifth Holy Grail War in Japan, rumors begin to circulate that point to the emergence of a new Holy Grail in America. Masters and Servants gather in the city of Snowfield as a battleground begins to take shape. The curtains rise as humanity and its heroes take the stage, all while secrets and shadows precede another Holy Grail War. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 4

Hana-Kimi (Signal.MD)

Mizuki Ashiya is on a mission: disguise herself as a boy and enroll in a male boarding school to meet her idol, high jump star Izumi Sano. But after successfully infiltrating the school, she discovers he's suddenly quit the sport! Now Mizuki must dodge suspicion, protect her cover, and somehow reach the boy she came all this way for—all while surviving the chaos of an all-boys dorm! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Arabic

MF GHOST Season 3 (Felix Film)

Japan adopts self-driving electric automobiles and renders most gas engines obsolete by 202X. The fastest cars find new life in the MFG, a racing circuit held on Japanese motorways. Drivers from around the world race for a shot at the title. Kanata Rivington returns from Britain to Japan for the MFG—and to find his father. Can he win the title and find answers? Buckle up and push it to the limit! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and Brazilian Portuguese

The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer (diomedéa)

In a society where torture is legal—and big business—Spirytus dominates the industry with skill, style, and surprisingly cheerful teamwork. Part-timers Cero, Shiu, Mikke, and Hugh tackle "client sessions," office shenanigans, and even the occasional in-house assassin…all with a smile! Life at Spirytus proves that even in a world of pain, work can still be surprisingly fun! (Official Trailer)

Journal with Witch (Shuka)

Reclusive novelist Makio Koudai has always preferred the company of books—but when her sister and brother-in-law pass away, Makio unexpectedly becomes the guardian of her 15-year-old niece, Asa Takumi. As they navigate grief, clashing personalities, and the challenges of living together, the two slowly open their hearts to each other, discovering warmth, understanding, and the meaning of family. (Official Trailer)

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See (Platinum Vision)

Kunon, a young man who cannot see, has the goal of creating new eyes with water magic. After just five months of learning sorcery, Kunon surpassed his own mentor and honed his talent as he tried to do a feat that's never been done before. A fantasy about a young man, a blind genius, who opens up the world through curiosity in the pursuit for magic is about to begin. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JANUARY 5

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 (BONES FILM)

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world's population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian and Castilian Spanish

Golden Kamuy Final Season (Brains Base)

In the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, in the turbulent late Meiji Era, a post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, "Immortal Sugimoto" was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido's Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs. vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!

Dubs include: English and German

Wash It All Away (Okuruto Noboru)

For two years, Wakana Kinme has run a laundry service in the seaside resort town of Atami. Kinme Cleaning is a well-loved business, and Atami residents admire Wakana's devotion to her trade. She builds a fulfilling life making friends with the locals and visiting hot springs. Although Wakana has no knowledge of her own past, her cleaning services safeguard memories imbued in customers' precious items. (Official Trailer)

You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! (Tezuka Productions)

Eeyuu, a high school boy, has a problem! Shio and Akari, his two childhood friends who go to the same high school, are too cute! They have no intentions, but if they find out that he is the only one looking at them sexually now that they've grown up… it would be so embarrassing! On the other hand, the two childhood friends also have their own secrets…? It's too tantalizing!! Complicated! But childhood friends are the best! A sweet, impatient, and twisted love triangle romantic comedy♡ (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

JANUARY 6

Tune In to the Midnight Heart (GEKKOU)

When Arisu Yamabuki was all alone in bed at night, he was able to find solace in the voice of a radio host who went by "Apollo." However, one day, she simply stopped broadcasting without any explanation.Years then passed, and Arisu is now a second-year high-schooler. He makes it his mission to search for Apollo, as there is something he wants to tell her. He doesn't know what she looks like, or even what her real name is, but he manages to get some leads on her in his school's broadcasting club. That's where he meets four girls who all dream to get a job where they can make full use of their voices! Just who is Apollo, and how will those four's dreams pan out? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers (Sunrise)

Official sequel to hero action TV anime Samurai Troopers (1988-1989) – Long ago, there existed an evil spirit that waged a war to conquer the human world. Defeat drove him back to the realm of darkness, but not before vowing to return and exact his revenge. A thousand years later, the world has all but forgotten the name of Arago, Emperor of Doom. When black clouds smother the bright city lights of Shinjuku, and a sinister laugh drowns out the dying hum of electricity, the people of the world plunge into terror, unprepared for the evil spirit's return! (Official Trailer)

The Demon King's Daughter is Too Kind!! (EMT Squared)

Once feared as the ruler of all demons, Demon King Ahriman seeks to conquer the world…until he's stopped by an unexpected force: his daughter, Dou! Too kind for chaos and too gentle for war, Dou melts the hearts of demons, humans, and even angels. Desperate to restore demon pride, Ahriman's aide Jahi vows to train Dou to become a proper demon. But is Jahi any match for Dou's compassion?! (Official Trailer)

There was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her (GEKKOU)

Reincarnated as a mid-tier demon, Youki had one job: Crush the hero's party. Then he saw the party's priestess, Cecilia, and fell for her hard. Now this lovestruck demon vows to confess his feelings, even if it means betraying the Demon King. Will love bloom between these two sworn enemies? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter (Studio DEEN)

Seiichirou Kondou gets caught up in a summoning ritual and is transported to a parallel world called Romany Kingdom. Having worked day and night, he demands a job and joins the Royal Accounting Department. After narrowly surviving a tonic's deadly side effects with the aid of magic, Seiichirou entrusts himself to Aresh, captain of the Third Royal Order, known as the Ice Prince. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 7

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table (Studio DEEN)

Yuki wakes up to find herself in an unfamiliar manor, wearing a maid uniform and lying on a luxurious bed. Soon, she discovers five more girls, all dressed the same as her. This is the Ghost House, and the only way they can survive is to make it through the traps that lie in wait-deadly games full of blowguns, buzz saws, locked rooms, and weapons. It's a hopeless, terrifying situation for everyone there…well, everyone except Yuki. After all, this is her career at seventeen. Do you think that's odd? She would agree. But that's how some people are-they earn their living playing death games. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Arabic

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord (NAZ)

Van, fourth son of a marquis, is just a toddler when he realizes he's been reincarnated. Thanks to his literal lifetime of knowledge, he's raised as a child prodigy—until his production magic manifests, and it's the last thing his snooty mage family wants to see! His disappointed father banishes him to a podunk town on the verge of collapse, yet Van can only see the place's potential. Can our hero's bastion of battlements build a better life than battle magic ever could?! (Official Trailer)

An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29 (HORNETS)

Born and raised in the slums, 29-year-old adventurer Hajime Shinonome now lives a quiet life in Komai Village. But his peaceful days take a turn when he discovers Lirui, an abandoned young girl, being attacked by a slime. Moved by her desperation and reminded of his own past, he takes her back to the village. Hajime and Lirui begin a new chapter filled with unexpected challenges and gentle days! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation (SynergySP)

Lizel, a brilliant young chancellor of a powerful nation in a fantasy realm, suddenly finds himself transported to another world—mid-conversation, no less. Unfazed, he decides to treat it like a vacation and become an adventurer! Teaming up with Gil, a lone wolf top-ranker, Lizel uses his wit, charm, and intellect to navigate this new world. So begin the whimsical adventures of a noble off duty! (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 8

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 (MAPPA)

Premiering at 9:00 AM PT

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Arabic

The Holy Grail of Eris (Ashi Productions)

Betrayed by her fiancé's lover and sentenced to public execution, Constance Grail, a plain viscount's daughter known for her honesty, faces death—until a mysterious voice offers salvation. Scarlett Castiel, a noblewoman long thought dead, may be her only hope. Together, these unlikely allies uncover a dark conspiracy lurking in the heart of high society, where betrayal, secrets, and power collide. (Official Trailer)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Season 2 (TYPHOON GRAPHICS)

It's the year 2020, and Mizuho is having the worst 17th birthday ever. Her parents forgot it's her birthday, she still can't seem to get close to the senior she likes, and all her school trips and tournaments are canceled thanks to a new disease going around. She's convinced she'll never have the kind of youth she's always dreamt of…until her childhood friend, Kizuki, suddenly asks her out. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese

ROLL OVER AND DIE (A.C.G.T)

Flum has been chosen by God to be in the hero's party despite having stats of zero across the board. All she has is the "Reversal" ability that she still doesn't fully understand. Predictably, she proves useless in battle, but she refuses to give up and continues to do all she can for the party. Her partymate Jean, a genius and renowned sage, picks on her at every opportunity and eventually sells her off into slavery. Even as a slave, she's treated as incompetent and persecuted, and ultimately thrown to monsters as bait for her master's entertainment. Flum is left with two options: take up the cursed sword that inevitably brings death to its wielder, or be eaten by monsters. The moment she chooses to fight back is when the "Reversal" of her life begins… (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Hindi

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife (Project No.9)

Akira Tounome is an invisible gentleman who runs a detective agency, and Shizuka Yakou is a mild-mannered blind woman who works there. Shizuka can always find Akira, even when he turns completely invisible. Love begins to blossom between them as they grow closer to each other day by day. A touching and adorably frustrating romantic comedy is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 9

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 (david production)

Premiering at 9:30 AM PT

Shinra and the team are about to uncover the world's greatest secret. But just as the other Special Fire Force Companies unite to face the looming disaster, Obi is captured by the Tokyo Imperial Army, and Company 8 is branded as traitors. Hunted by the Empire, they must fight alone to rescue Obi and stop the Evangelist—all while a new assassin and the corrupt Captain Burns block their path. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Arabic

DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR (TROYCA)

In the seaside city of Riverfield stands Decelis Academy, home to seven mysterious boys sharing the same secret: They're vampires, hiding their murky pasts. When Sooha, a female student who hates vampires, transfers to the academy, the boys find themselves irresistibly drawn to her. As strange events shake the city, old sins and buried secrets resurface, and their world begins to fracture. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JANUARY 10

TRIGUN STARGAZE (Studio Orange)

It's been two and a half years since the Lost JuLai tragedy laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos. Meryl continues her search for Vash with her new younger sidekick, Milly, and runs into Wolfwood along the way. Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town. When he receives an abrupt visit and SOS from the third ship they call home, he acts swiftly in order to protect those dear to him. However, as soon as the planet receives good news from the far reaches of outer space, the one-winged angel returns to wreak havoc and despair. Fates collide to forge a final conclusion for the panicked planet. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Dead Account (SynergySP)

Always ready for a fight! Destruction for destruction's sake! The online streamer Aoringo is a troll, making the worst of the worst of boundary-pushing flamebait content and raking in the revenue from the hate-watchers. You may think he's nothing more than a bottom feeder and a drain on society, but in reality, he's high school dropout Soji Enishiro, a caring older brother with a sweet tooth who loves nothing more than his little sister. His viral videos? Just a way to pay his sister's medical bills. And even if all of humanity hates him, he doesn't care, so long as his little sister gets better. But then, something very strange begins to happen… (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, and Arabic

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans (Asread)

After a traumatic incident ends his teaching career, Rei Hitoma is certain he hates humans. Yet when he sees a job for "a teacher who truly cares for their students," he's compelled to apply. Before he knows it, he's hired—only to find out his students are demi-humans. What begins as a job becomes a journey for healing for both a teacher who's lost faith in humanity and students who dream of it. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JANUARY 11

Hell's Paradise SEASON 2 (MAPPA) Premiering at 7:15 AM PT

In search of clues to the elixir, Gabimaru and his group arrive at the castle of Tensen, the monsters who rule the island. Meanwhile, the shogunate sends additional expeditions to Shinsenkyo led by Yamada Asaemon Shugen, which are joined by the Iwagakure. Gabimaru must try to find the elixir and escape from the island as an all-out showdown between humans and celestial immortals looms near. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Arabic

You and I Are Polar Opposites (Lapin Track)

Suzuki's a high school girl in love, but the guy she's fallen for is nothing like her! While she's cheerful, outgoing, and always trying to fit in, her classmate Yusuke Tani is stoic, quiet, and doesn't seem to care what people think of him. Will Suzuki be able to overcome her anxieties and ask him out, or will she discover that opposites really don't attract? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Arabic

Kaya-chan isn't Scary (East Fish Studio)

Kaya-chan is a notorious problem child in her kindergarten, but none of the adults know her secret–till Chie-sensei is put in charge and learns of Kaya-chan's hidden ability to see evil spirits and vanquish them with a punch! What will happen to this five-year-old who gets in trouble when she's only trying to help? (Official Trailer)

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk (East Fish Studio)

Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face…in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" for as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai…the only person who really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here! (Official Trailer)

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom (Studio DEEN)

The main character had reincarnated to the world of "The Ring of Lapis Lazuli", her favorite otome game―but as the villainess, Tiara Rose. The story progresses according to the original otome game, and her engagement with Prince Hartknights, the crown prince from Lapis Lazuli, breaks off. However, a sweet and surprising plot twist occurs when Aquasteed, the crown prince of the neighboring country Marinforest, suddenly appears to propose a marriage to her. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

JANUARY 12

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Season 2 (PINE JAM)

As the war between the Imperial Army and Hellhorde rages on, the Princess, despite being armed with her mythical sword Excalibur, is captured and imprisoned. What kind of torture does she face at the hands of the chief demon interrogator? Fluffy fresh-baked toast! Hot, steaming ramen! Oh, the humanity! Can the Princess withstand these tormenting treats and keep her kingdom's secrets safe? (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 14

OSHI NO KO Season 3 (Doga Kobo)

It's been six months since "POP IN 2" was released. Thanks to MEMcho's hard work, B-Komachi is about to get their big break. Aqua is a multi-talented entertainer, and Akane's career as a talented actress is going well. Meanwhile, Kana lost the cheerfulness she once had. To track down the truth behind Ai and Gorou's deaths, Ruby keeps rising in the entertainment world, using lies as a weapon. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

JANUARY 16

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 (MADHOUSE)

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Arabic

Coming Soon to Crunchyroll

Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power (CompTown)

Noah, the world's strongest six-year-old, has been privileged enough to be reborn as the emperor's 13th child. What's more, he's been overpowered with an infinite level cap and a cheat that stacks the powers of anyone who serves him. But even privilege has its problems—the glittering facade of high society hides a world of conspiracies, schemes, and power struggles. (Official Trailer)

Series Continuing On Crunchyroll From Fall 2025

Fall 2025 Finales

DECEMBER 13

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

DECEMBER 14

DECEMBER 15

DECEMBER 16

DECEMBER 17

DECEMBER 18

DECEMBER 19

DECEMBER 20

DECEMBER 21

DECEMBER 22

DECEMBER 23

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2

DECEMBER 25

DECEMBER 26

DECEMBER 27

DECEMBER 28

DECEMBER 29

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!