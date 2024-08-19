Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: a24, Brad Caleb Kane, crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake: Friday The 13th Prequel Series Gets New Showrunner

Peacock and A24's "Friday The 13th" series Crystal Lake has a new showrunner and executive producer, Brad Caleb Kane (Fringe, Tokyo Vice).

Crystal Lake has a new showrunner. The Friday The 13th prequel series from A24 for Peacock has brought on Brad Caleb Kane (Fringe, Tokyo Vice) to right the ship after behind-the-camera drama gripped the series earlier this year. Kane recently completed a stint as co-showrunner and executive producer on the IT prequel series Welcome to Derry for Max, as well as Moonhaven, Lodge 49, Black Sails, and Fringe. Crystal Lake was given a straight-to-series order in 2022 and is A24's first big swing into franchise IP fare. Kane takes over for Bryan Fuller, who left the project a couple of months ago. Deadline had the news.

Crystal Lake Needs To Come Out No Matter What

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," said Kane in a statement on his Crystal Lake hiring. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than Friday The 13th. I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

This is great news for fans, as most assumed after all the drama earlier this year that this series was doomed. The franchise has lay dormant for so long at this point, it is hard to believe that Crystal Lake could still be real at this point, but Max seems to really believe in Welcome to Derry, and if that show is half as good with Kane steering the ship, Friday The 13th fans may actually be able to get their hopes up for the first time in a while.

