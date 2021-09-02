Daffney Unger, Former WCW And TNA Star, Passes Away At Age 46

We have some genuinely heartbreaking news to report this afternoon, as the wrestling world has learned that Daffney Unger has passed away at the entirely too young age of 46.

Daffney, real name Shannon Spruill, had fans and fellow wrestlers in a panic last night when she did an Instagram Live on her personal account where she appeared very distraught, was reading what sounded like a will, and looked to be holding a gun. Her family and local police reportedly tried to track her down at her known residences all last night and this morning to no success.

Fellow wrestlers such as Mick Foley and Crowbar wrote on Twitter that they were frantically calling her all last night, but she wouldn't answer, and her voicemail was full.

This afternoon, the news that everyone feared was confirmed as her former promotion, Shimmer Wrestling, and its owner and Daffney's longtime friend Lexie Fyfe posted on behalf of Daffney's family that she was gone.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister." -Lexie Fyfe

The news is shocking and devastating to everyone that knew and loved Daffney and while we can talk about the circumstances later, let's celebrate her career right now.

Daffney debuted in WCW in 1999, managing the tag team of David Flair and Crowbar. She became an immediate hit with fans and was known for her entrance, which included her doing a piercing scream, leading to her nickname "The Scream Queen." The trio was one of the few bright spots in the dark final couple of years for WCW, as they were some of the few original characters that fans responded to.

On May 22, 2000, Daffney made history when she became only the second woman in history to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

After WCW ended in 2001, Daffney worked the independent circuit for years, including a run with Shimmer. In 2008, she debuted for TNA and remained with the promotion until 2011, when her in-ring career ended due to concussions and other injuries.

Daffney was one of the first women in wrestling to incorporate a "goth" and "punk" look that would later be used by wrestlers like Lita, Paige, and Alexa Bliss, to name a few.

The wrestling world is obviously very sad to learn of her passing today, and tributes have already been pouring in.

I'm so very sorry to learn of Daffney's passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney If you're hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available.

800-273-8255 https://t.co/9AH20OjY50 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

RIP Daffney. This is so, so sad. You are never alone. You are loved. https://t.co/oZ0BNZxS1P — Future Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

RIP Daffney😔 Someone I loved watching as a kid in her TNA days. Thoughts and prayers to her loved ones 🖤 https://t.co/dZnA3ugTsL — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So incredibly sad to hear the news about Daffney/Shannon. Heartbreaking to know that she felt so alone and in that dark space. If you are feeling this way, please reach out to others. You're never alone. ❤️❤️❤️ #RIPDaffney — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

RIP Daffney. Just, awful news. She was a guest at my wedding…This is so incredibly sad. Please, reach out. Always. Godspeed — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

#MentalHealthMatters because we all go through our own form of feeling alone, sad, depressed or afraid at times. #MentalHealthAwareness is sharing. Sharing because sharing can save lives. It's saved my own as well as others around me. You're not alone, I promise. RIP Daffney. 💔 — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

My heart is heavy right now. I have no words. I will always love you Shannon. @screamqueendaff was like a sister to me and I am beyond heartbroken. I wish I could of talked to her just one more time. I pray she finds the peace that she longed for. I love you Chickie. RIP 💔 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

I hate that this is far from the first time I've had to say something like this in the last few years, much less the last year or so, but Daffney was one of those people in wrestling who you ONLY ever heard laudatory things about. Ever. This sucks. Rest in peace, Shannon. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

On behalf of Busted Open & the Busted Open Nation, deepest condolences to the family & friends of Daffney. She will be missed #RIPDaffney https://t.co/vy0TaLQh5J — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

We don't always know what others may be going through behind closed doors. So many are fighting battles that we know nothing about. I am sending love and positive energy to @screamqueendaff tonight💜 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Obviously, the circumstances of her passing are very delicate, but let me just say this: there is NOTHING wrong or weak about asking for help. We all need help sometimes, and that doesn't make you any different or worse than anyone else.

Please, if you're ever feeling alone or considering hurting yourself, please know that you're not alone, and there will always be help for you.

If you need help or just want someone to listen, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Line, open 24 hours a day, every day, at 800-273-8255 or at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Our hearts go out to Shannon Spruill, her family, and everyone who is suffering silently.