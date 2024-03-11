Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Dan Da Dan, manga, Science Maru, Yukinobu Tatsu

DAN DA DAN: Anime Adaptation Gets Crunchyroll Stream This October

The utterly madcap manga DAN DA DAN is finally getting an anime adaptation this October from Crunchyroll - with ghosts AND UFOs!

Article Summary DAN DA DAN anime streams on Crunchyroll this October (excluding Asia).

The series blends ghosts and UFOs in a coming-of-age sci-fi horror mix.

Fuga Yamashiro directs, with Science SARU responsible for animation.

Stars Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, and a veteran Japanese voice cast.

Wacky off-the-wall, coming-of-age science fiction and horror anime series DAN DA DAN is hitting the Crunchyroll this October 2024 where it will be simulcast from Japan on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, with new episodes every week. What could be cooler than ghosts or aliens? Why, a series about both ghosts and aliens together! That's two great tastes that taste great together!

The Sublime Insanity of DA DA DAN

DAN DA DAN is about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist.

To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!?

The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts! Because an obsession in the occult is a perfect metaphor for the weirdness and alienation of adolescence!

Science Saru is the Studio Animating This Insanity

The anime adaptation of DAN DA DAN will be directed by Fuga Yamashiro, whose credits include being assistant director on Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Tatami Time Machine Blues. The script is written by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season; JUJUTSU KAISEN).

From Science SARU, the animation studio behind Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, DEVILMAN crybaby, Star Wars: Visions (episodes "T0-B1" and "Akakiri"), and the recent hit Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, comes the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the popular manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. The manga series currently has over 370 million views on Shueisha's "Shonen Jump Plus" and over 3.2 million print volumes in circulation.

Additional production staff consists of character design by Naoyuki Onda (PSYCHO-PASS – The Movie; MF Ghost); creature design by Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100), and music by kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man; DEVILMAN crybaby, Heavenly Delusion).

The Japanese voice cast stars Shion Wakayama (Takina Inoue in Lycoris Recoil) as Momo; Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Okarun; Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece) as Turbo Granny; and Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro in One Piece) as the Serpoians.

Crunchyroll has been publishing the print version of the manga in France and Germany since 2022 and 2023 where it has beena bestseller. What can we say? Crunchyroll is unstoppable at this point.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!