Dragon Ball Super English Dub Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

The English dub of Dragon Ball Super is at last available on Crunchyroll worldwide so fans can hear all the screaming and punching in English.

Episodes available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

Classic voice actors return, with Sean Schemmel as Goku.

New Dragon Ball voices include Matthew Mercer as Hit, David Gray as Zamasu.

Dragon Ball Super is the most unstoppable anime on the planet. The Dragon Ball series has been around longer than many of us have been alive, going through endless sequels and iterations with the longest fight scenes ever in the history of manga and anime. Kids and grown-up kids all over the world can't get enough of the latest series Dragon Ball Super! Now Crunchyroll has announced that the English dub for Dragon Ball Super has been made available on its streaming service starting on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, at 1:00 PM PST! Previously only available in Japanese with subtitles, Crunchyroll subscribers can now stream all episodes of the English dub in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, with other regions to follow.

Here's the official Dragon Ball Super synopsis because "official" is usually the best:

"After 18 years, we have the newest Dragon Ball story from creator Akira Toriyama.

With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as…a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can't get too comfortable. Far away, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of an even more formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?

The Dragon Ball Super voice cast features returning English language voice actors from the classic Dragon Ball series, including Sean Schemmel as Goku, as well as Christopher R. Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta. The latest series also introduced new voice actors to the Dragon Ball universe when it was released in 2015, including Matthew Mercer as Hit and David Gray as Zamasu."

"Dragon Ball Super" Additional Voice Cast and Actors

Christopher Ayres as Frieza

Kyle Hebert as Gohan

Jason Douglas as Beerus

Monica Rial as Bulma

Sonny Strait as Krillin

Eric Vale as Future Trunks

Patrick Seitz as Jiren

Among many others – all screaming, punching, kicking, flying through the air and getting punched! You know you're here for that! Dragon Ball Super is streaming on Crunchyroll, of course.

