Dan Da Dan S01E10: "Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?" Review

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan S01E10: "Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?" showed a bit of its wholesomeness in-between all of its madness.

The tenth installment of Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, "Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?" was a fun chapter that kept ahold of my heart due to its waves of wholesomeness (once you get past the jaw-dropping moments) and characters who are relatable even within their fantastical universe. After managing to defeat the aliens and the naked-in-school debacle, the three of them, Momo, Okarun, and Aira, are taken to the nurse's office, where they are interrogated to determine if this is bullying. I had many thoughts about that school nurse, She was very pro-hero Midnight in her mannerisms and looks. But I will not be discussing the BDSM vibes of the scene when the custodian showed up because it is a little weird, considering this is about teenagers. I could not stop laughing at their reactions to being found nearly naked and then asking their friends not to get the wrong idea.

I love that Okarun did tell Momo about what happened and why he was working out, they are so adorable my heart was about to burst. I live for wholesome couples that are so awkward. I found Momo's reaction the most relatable Nevada, why take anything serious, right? However, you could still tell she was touched that he wanted her to think he was cool. I was glad their friends interrupted at the right moment with their crazy theories. I was surprised that Aira stopped the gossip about Momo and took accountability for starting them. I like that we can see some growth in her, even if just small, and I am glad Momo noticed it. Even if they still bicker like crazy. That was a nice scene between them before the fighting alien interrupts them and starts crying before passing out.

It was a very sad backstory that they have for the alien, man… how dare they make me feel for aliens and Yokai? It was sweet that they tended to the alien and gave him food. This anime blends adventure and supernatural and feels like a slice-of-life still with some romance sprinkled in. I enjoyed the scenes with the alien and how Seiko is still fighting that it is not an alien. However, Okarun's theory starts to make more and more sense as the episode goes along— the aliens want to harness supernatural powers but cannot directly face the spirits, so they have to go through humans with powers.

This was yet another great Dan Da Dan episode. I am curious about what is going to happen with the new character that has come back to town, Momo's okay first friend and first love. I do hope they don't constantly make this a thing between her and Okarun, with other people consistently chiming in between. But I am curious to see what happens and how he will fit in.

