Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 6: "A Dangerous Woman Arrives" Review

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan Season 1 Ep. 6: "A Dangerous Woman Arrives" was yet another rollercoaster ride of teenagers, hormones, and spirits.

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 6: "A Dangerous Woman Arrives" was yet another rollercoaster ride of teenagers, hormones, and spirits. The site has kept its fun throughout so far, as well as good pacing, dialogue, and storytelling. The characters feel very real and relatable within the universe we are presented with – but we still need to see some questions being answered.

Well, as we know, Turbo Granny has listed Okarun's balls, and she describes how they look to them. Now we know they are golden balls infused with her power, which now means that other spirits will be going after them as they are drawn to the energy. I mean, at least Okarun still has Turbo Granny's power, too, as this might help in facing whatever might be coming their way. However, it is bound to become a parade. And we get the first "ball-versary," Aira Shiratori, the same chick who had made fun of Okarun, who now has issues with Momo, thinking she is a demon. It turns out that holding Okarun's balls makes her see the spirits around.

Okarun, though, seems to be on edge and about to lose it. To make it weirder, one of his bullies tried getting Okarun to set him up with Momo. There seem to be some rumors going around about Momo and her profane life. Okarun gets so upset he nearly kills the dude and transforms into his other Granny-spirited self. I am not going to lie; I celebrated each second. After all the bullying that Okarun had to endure, I think he let them off easy. I like the effect that being friends with Momo is having on him. I also love how Momo finds out about this through her friends.

We also find out who is speeding these rumors about Momo, none other than Shiratori. So the golden ball fell on her, and since then, she has been able to see supernatural stuff, which is why she thinks Momo is a devil sending demons after her. Well, she now also thinks she is "the chosen" one because of her fake kindness and beauty. Man, she was insufferable.

However, things take a turn as Shiratori captures Momo, and a Spirit makes its way to them. The creature seems to be obsessed with Shiratori, however, ends up eating her, then Okarun and Momo, too. It was very fun to see cranky Turbo Granny help them. I liked how they were able to come back, thanks to their quick thinking. Things are definitely about to go down in this face-off, and I wonder if Shiratori will easily return Okarun's ball or if she will keep it to continue seeing spirits.

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 6: "A Dangerous Woman Arrives" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10

