Daniel Garcia Beats Bryan Danielson at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Daniel Garcia scored an upset win over Bryan Danielson in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

It was Danielson's first match since returning from an injury suffered in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, making it all the more surprising that the up-and-coming star Garcia scored the win. Of course, Garcia had a little help from Jake Hager, who was hiding underneath the ring and grabbed Danielson's foot, allowing Garcia to hit a piledriver and put Danielson in the sharpshooter, where Danielson passed out from the pain.

Also during the second hour of Fight for the Fallen, AEW announced their debut in Canada for an episode of Dynamite in Toronto in October.

In other highlights from AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen hour two, Sammy Guevara defeated Dante Martin. When the Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti attacked Skye Blue, who accompanied Martin to the ring for the match, she was saved by Ruby Soho, along with Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho and Ortiz come to the rescue of Skye Blue as she was getting assaulted by Anna Jay and Tay Conti! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ujsGUnAddJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Jungle Boy addressed Christian Cage's comments about his family over the last few weeks, bringing up Cage's divorce and hitting on his ex-wife. Cage had his own response to that.

The Young Bucks almost made up with Hangman Adam Page, though they were interrupted by the Dark Order.

And AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa successfully defended the title against Miyu Yamashita.

