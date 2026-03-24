Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: D'Onofrio Shuts Down Foggy/"Hindrance" Slight

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio shut down a fan who accused the series of treating Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson as a "hindrance."

Article Summary Vincent D’Onofrio defends Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, shutting down claims the character was a hindrance.

A fans expressed anger over Foggy’s death in Daredevil: Born Again’s season premiere and the show’s creative choices.

Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio stress how vital Foggy is to the series and hint at possible future flashbacks.

Foggy’s assassination by Bullseye triggers major plot shifts, driving a wedge between Matt Murdock and Karen Page.

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio is one of the most open, transparent, and accessible actors, as he's been one of the most active on social media, which is understandable because he's a part of the much-anticipated season two of Daredevil: Born Again. Right off the bat, it operates as the sequel to the Drew Goddard Netflix series, and with Dario Scardapane taking over as showrunner in an otherwise chaotic season, the series opted for a bold decision to kill off Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson in the premiere episode, one that is still leaving ripples among fans today. That's not to say the discussion has stopped on the controversy, as D'Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, took exception to what fans perceive as a betrayal of Henson's character and the creative's motives. Just so there's no confusion, Henson reprises his role for season two.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Vincent D'Onofrio Defends Henson's Place as Foggy on Series

Charlie Cox, who plays the title character and alter ego, Matt Murdock, spoke about the possible decision to keep Foggy alive in season one, "So I'll tell you what's impressive about that, I remember there was a moment where they discussed the possibility of that being the case. At the end of season 1 you saw Foggy in a cage. Sadly, that was not the case, because we didn't believe that it was realistic. And the thing about our show is we try to keep it as realistic as possible." The fan, known as "Kutpot" responded to the post writing, "A building collapsed on Matt, Fisk and Frank were shot in the face, Elektra was resurrected, but keeping Foggy in a cage is too unrealistic for them. Isn't it easier to admit that they just wanted to get rid of Foggy as if he were a hindrance?"

D'Onofrio reminded him of Henson and Foggy's value, "You happen to be dead wrong. Elden means so much to all of us. I love you have an opinion. Love that you are paying attention. Yet Elden's Foggy was not and never will be a hindrance. Charlie and hope that we will always visit flashbacks of Foggy. Kutpot." In Foggy's story, it's revealed that he was in contact with someone who could risk exposing Fisk's criminal operation in New York City. To put a stop to the case, Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), Wilson's wife, hired Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) to assassinate him as a condition to his release since he was on the hook for the crimes committed during the Netflix series third and final season.

Setting things in motion for Born Again, Bullseye assassinates Foggy, but later beatdown by Daredevil to an inch of his life before the authorities arrest him again, and is later sentenced, driving a rift between Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) as the Man Without Fear remained emotionally distant between his former partner and Karen harboring resentment that Dex gets to live in prison than having the privilege to kill him for revenge. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again stream Tuesdays on Disney+.

@kutpott you happen to be dead wrong.

Elden means so much to all of us.

I love you have an opinion.

Love that you are paying attention.

Yet Eldens Foggy was not and never will be a hinderance.

Charlie and hope that we will always visit flashbacks of Foggy.

Kutpot — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 20, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!