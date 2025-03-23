Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Post Teasing Foggy's Future or Wishful Thinking?

Is Daredevil: Born Again simply honoring how the comics inspired the series or also teasing Foggy Nelson's possible live-action future?

Okay, at this point, we're pretty sure we don't have to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign. As viewers of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again know by now, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson was taken out by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) during the opening chapter. To say that hit fans hard would be a dramatic understatement – and yet, there have been rumblings from the folks familiar with the comics that Marvel could be looking to repeat Foggy's "rebirth" on the live-action side of things. Adding fuel to that theory was a recent social media post from Marvel Comics showing how scenes from the show match up with their comic counterparts. On one hand, we're viewing it as a very cool way to show the connections between the series and the comics. On the other hand, the choice used for Foggy's death is an interesting one. Granted, there aren't many other examples to cite when it comes to Foggy dying – but it's where that storyline ends up going that has folks arching eyebrows.

Writer Ed Brubaker and artist Michael Lark kicked off "The Devil in Cell-Block D" beginning with 2006's Daredevil #82, a six-chapter story arc that saw Matt Murdock exposed and imprisoned in Ryker's. At one point, Foggy and PI Dakota North were locked in a cell with inmates by a dirty cop—and much like the scene from the series, Matt could only listen as Foggy was stabbed and slowly died. Except he didn't. We're not going to spoil where and how everything plays out because it really is an excellent storyline – but let's just say that it involved the FBI, witness protection, and "Everett Williams."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

