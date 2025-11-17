Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Image; EP on Kingpin, Jessica Jones

Along with a new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, producer Sana Amanat teases Wilson Fisk's and Jessica Jones' respective storylines.

With Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again set to storm its way back onto our screens with a second season this March, work is already underway on the third season. With only a few months to go before the hit Disney+ series retruns, producer Sana Amanat spoke with Empire about how "liberating" it was to map out the second season, what's next for Fisk now that he's achieved the power that he's wanted, and how Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones adds a different vibe to the mix.

Amanat on Season 2 Being Able to Build Off of What Worked with Season 1: "The landscape was open, and that was so liberating. We were like, 'We can do whatever we want.'"

Fisk Has What He Wants – Now What? "What does it mean for Fisk when he's gotten everything he wants? When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?"

For Jessica Jones, Season 2 "Feels Like It's Very Personal": "[Jessica Jones] isn't necessarily a team-up kind of person. So the reason she's back is because it feels like it's very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way."

"Bummed to miss New York Comicon, but we're holding down the fort in the Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Writers Room. Yep, Season 3! Best bunch of maniacs I've ever worked with. Can't wait for y'all to see Season 2!," Scardapane wrote as the caption to his post announcing the good news that work on the third season was already underway. "[2nd pic- photo credit @feldmanmoses] Big shout out to our EP/Writer Jesse Wigutow for Tron: Ares. The room went out and checked it out in solidarity. Big day, we don't get out in the sunlight often. Congrats Jesse! 🥳. *Jen's not officially on the staff but she had to come out and show support. *Chantelle Wells I can't find your IG handle to tag you."

Here's a look back at D'Onofrio's ten-ton tease that Season 3 had been given the green light, followed by some really great words to describe the upcoming second season:

2 is complete. 2 is quite something.

Emotional, chaotic and just plain Bat Shit Crazy! — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox from earlier this year, thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

