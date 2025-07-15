Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: "That's a Wrap Folks": D'Onofrio

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio took to social media to officially let us know that filming on the second season has wrapped.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane first gave us the heads-up a few days ago that filming on Disney+ and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk)-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 had wrapped. Now, D'Onofrio is also checking in to let fans know that production has reached that crucial milestone. "[Daredevil] Born Again.

That's a wrap folks. Cannot wait for all you DD fans to experience what we've all done for you," D'Onofrio wrote in his social media post from Tuesday afternoon.

Here's a look at D'Onofrio's post, followed by a look back at what Scardapane shared regarding filming having wrapped:

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

