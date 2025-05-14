Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, Jessica Jones

Daredevil: Born Again Upfronts Images; Krysten Ritter Offers BTS Look

Along with a look at Disney's Upfronts presentation for Daredevil: Born Again, Krysten Ritter shares a behind-the-scenes look at the event.

Yesterday, Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk)-starring Daredevil: Born Again made some big news during Disney's Upfronts when it was announced that Krysten Ritter would be reprising her role as Jessica Jones for the second season. Joining Cox on the stage, Ritter shared, "It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and 'The Defenders' and now joining the MCU. I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!" Now, we have a look at some of the official images from the event, followed by what Ritter had to share on social media about the experience:

"Hey hey, JJ – 😈 – got dolled up for the Disney Upfronts! I can't WAIT for Jessica Jones to get back in the MCU action with [Daredevil: Born Again] 💪🏻 🎉 LFG!" Ritter wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which also included a number of behind-the-scenes images from Tuesday's big event – including Ritter letting fans know that she has that jacket:

"It's all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026," Scardapane wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, signaling that the wait for the second season wouldn't be nearly as long as fans expected:

In case you didn't know, filming on the second season is already underway – but that doesn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

