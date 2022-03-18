Daredevil: Disney+ Just Can't Get Enough of "The Man Without Fear"

With Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) joining the Disney+ streaming family this week, there's been a lot of attention focused on what the possible future could be for those shows- especially Daredevil. We've had Charlie Cox reprising Matt Murdock for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and then Vincent D'Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin for Disney+'s Hawkeye. And then there was that matter of industry publication Production Weekly & their main web page listing a "DAREDEVIL REBOOT." So to say that we found the timing of when the streaming service released a set of six preview images today to promote the show's new home pretty funny and interesting. Maybe another sign? Maybe somebody at the streamer's social media department having a little fun? Whatever the reason, there's one thing we can all still agree upon. While it's nice to have all seven shows streaming-accessible again, it still looks kinda weird not seeing the Netflix logo there.

Now before you go diving back into your 9000th rewatch (not judging, just making an observation that we can respect), here's a look at Disney+ celebrating having some major IP properties back under the banner of "The House of Mouse" (and it looks like the Daredevil connections are just the beginning from what we've seen so far):

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).