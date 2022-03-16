Daredevil, Jessica Jones, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More Receive Disney+ Welcome

Despite what we're assuming were the "best efforts" (whatever that means beyond a sternly-worded public relations statement) by the Parents Television Council (PTC) to keep it from happening, today is a big day for fans of Netflix-Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher & The Defenders, and ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That's right, those series officially have a home on Disney+, which means that for 24-hours folks pause from trying to push for their respective shows to be brought over as "proper canon" to enjoy the feeling of their favorite receiving the streaming love & appreciation it deserves. And just to make it all really official? Yup, there's a teaser. Because in life, we all get a teaser. But just one.

Now before you go diving back into your 9000th rewatch (not judging, just making an observation that we can respect), here's a look at Disney+ celebrating having some major IP properties back under the banner of "The House of Mouse" (and it looks like the Daredevil connections are just the beginning from what we've seen so far:

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).