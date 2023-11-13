Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: born again, daredevil, disney plus, Marvel Studios, mcu, preview

Daredevil: New "Born Again" Directors on How It's "Day Zero" For Them

Daredevil: Born Again directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead offered an early update on where they're at with the Marvel Studios series.

Article Summary Marvel's "Daredevil: Born Again" sees directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead joining the series.

The duo are at "day zero," where they're diving deep into the Daredevil universe and lore for inspiration.

The Marvel Studios & Disney+ series has a larger-than-usual 18-episode season order.

Debuting in January, "Echo" will give fans their Daredevil & Kingpin fix.

Last month, the word came down that Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) & Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher)-starring Daredevil: Born Again was undergoing some major creative changes. With less than half of the season's 18-episode order having been shot, head writers Chris Ord & Matt Corman and the series' directors were released for the remainder of the season – with Dario Scardapane (Amazon's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Netflix's The Punisher) brought aboard as showrunner and the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Disney+'s Loki) tapped to helm the remaining episodes. With the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes now officially over (the actors' union is expected to ratify its tentative agreement this week) and the Tom Hiddleston-starring series having just wrapped its second season, Benson & Moorhead are beginning to get the "Daredevil" questions. And though it's still "day zero," according to Moorhead, the duo did have some early insights to share.

"We have the best answer for you. So you see this space we're in right now? This is our office, and we just found out we have an office about 45 minutes ago. And that's what we're at with Daredevil," Benson joked during an interview with The Wrap when asked about taking over the streaming series. But on a serious note, Moorhead shared that they're currently doing some serious research on a number of levels. "It is day zero. We're currently just consuming Daredevil content, not just the Netflix show but all the possible material. We're just making our stew of information nice and thick," he explained.

According to the original The Hollywood Reporter report, Marvel Studios is hoping to "rethink the original intention of the show," noting that there appeared to be quite a bit of difference between the upcoming Disney+ series and Netflix's darker, more violent take. One example offered in the article is that Corman & Ord's "Born Again" focuses heavily on the courtroom aspects – with sources adding that Cox' Murdock wouldn't be donning the Daredevil costume until the season's fourth episode. Corman & Ord will become executive producers on the series, and some scenes/episodes will be kept – but more "serialized" aspects will be added as the series shifts its creative focus. For those of you feeling impatient, don't forget that January brings Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez in her solo series Echo – an important point considering the connections the series will have with "Born Again" that follow over from Hawkeye. "We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," said Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television & animation. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

