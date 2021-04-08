Dark Side of the Ring S03: Bischoff, Arquette, Moxley & So Much More

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring is returning to screen next month for its third season- and to honor the occasion, docuseries creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are sharing a teaser look at just some of the topics that will end up under the microscope and some of the familiar faces that will be on hand to tell their tales. With Season 3 set to premiere on Thursday, May 6, at 9 pm ET/PT, the following clip shows a number of new and returning faces- including Chris Jericho, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree. So who or what are the topics for this season?

Though a formal announcement will be made at the end of the month to reveal more of the season's topics, the teaser you're about to see confirms six of the season's 14 installments: Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, "Collision In Korea," Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid:

Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV's most watched show of all time, exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day. This season will continue the rich storytelling that defined seasons one and two, exploring some of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history with a compelling cast of insiders, many of whom are baring their souls on camera for the very first time.

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that two spinoff series would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021. Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions and set to premiere on Thursday, May 13, at 10 pm ET/PT, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts often hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love. Here's a look at the teaser for the series: