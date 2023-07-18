Posted in: Preview, Sports, Trailer, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S04E07: Foley & Atlas on Abdullah's Commitment

In the following preview for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring S04E07, Mick Foley & Tony Atlas discuss Abdullah's commitment to his character.

With only hours to go until Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring hits our screens with a new episode, we're getting another preview for S04E07: "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood." In tonight's chapter, we look at the man who was extreme before extreme was cool (with names like Mick Foley and Tony Atlas singing his influential praises) and whose career spanned a half-century – and a lifetime of blood that would eventually take its toll on Abdullah the Butcher. And speaking of Foley and Atlas… in the following clip, the two discuss Abdullah's commitment to his character – inside and outside of the squared circle.

Dark Side of the Ring S04E07 "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood"

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 7 "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood": A real-life street fighter, Adrian Adonis turns flamboyant wrestling heel, but his life cuts short in a horrific accident that has been shrouded in mystery for the past thirty years. Now, here's a look at the newest sneak preview that was released this evening, followed by the preview from earlier today and the official episode trailer that was released on Friday:

Hall of Famers @foleyispod and @RealAtlas on Abdullah the Butcher's commitment to his character both in and out of the ring. "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood" premieres tonight at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/6Z1ISFyplh — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Abdullah and his siblings talk about how, even at a young age, he was hustling to help his family make ends meet and how one of these odd jobs led to him entering the wrestling business. "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood" premieres tonight at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/gZ36bh3R6V — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Infamous for his in-ring blood baths, Abdullah the Butcher was a money making phenomenon, but after 50 years of pushing boundaries, one cut too far cost him everything. "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood" premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/GDGOGzanpx — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what's ahead this season: 7/25: "Bash at the Beach 2000;" 8/1: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East;" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, July 18th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

