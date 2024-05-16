Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Darth Sidious 1/6 Figure Revealed

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away once again with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from the world of Star Wars

The Dark Lord of the Sith has returned as Hot Toys debuts their latest 1/6 scale figure from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Unlimited Power has awakened and is ready to put an end to the Jedi and the Republic in one fell swoop. Darth Sidious is faithfully sculpted right from the events of Episode III with a recently scared face from Mace Windu. As for the figure itself, Hot Toys has gone all out of detail, with incredible likeness, fabric robe, rolling eyes fiction, swappable hands, Force Lightning accessories, and his signature red lightsaber with LED effect.

It is nice to see some new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith figures, and with an anniversary next year, it won't be surprising to see more. Hopefully, Hot Toys will be releasing a Master Yoda Movie Masterpiece Series figure next, allowing fans to recreate their final duel. Star Wars fans will be able to acquire some Unlimited Power in September 2025 for $265. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles, with a Special Edition release featuring a collectible coin.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Darth Sidious

"Unlimited power!" – Darth Sidious Scheming, powerful, and evil to the core, Darth Sidious restored the Sith and destroyed the Jedi Order. Living a double life, he was also Palpatine, a Naboo Senator and phantom menace. He manipulated the political system of the Galactic Republic until he was named Supreme Chancellor — and eventually Emperor – and ruled the galaxy through fear and tyranny."

"Expanding Hot Toys' Star Wars dark side collection, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of Darth Sidious the most infamous Sith of them all! The highly detailed collectible figure is masterfully created featuring a newly developed head sculpt with a menacing likeness and separate rolling eyeballs system allowing positionable eye line, finely tailored outfit, a LED light-up LightsaberTM powered by USB, Force lightning effects, and a figure base!

