Star Wars Imperial Commando 1/6 Figure Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away once again with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from the world of Star Wars

Limited edition collectible featuring LED helmet, blaster rifle, and more.

Exclusive to Hot Toys with only 2,500 pieces available in select markets.

Pre-orders coming soon to retailers like Sideshow Collectibles.

The Galactic Empire is in charge now, so new orders have come down for the remaining Clones. While few clones defected from the war, many stayed, taking orders from the Empire to protect its future control over the galaxy. The Imperial Commandos were some that remained in the Empire's command, especially on Mount Tantiss, as seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Hot Toys has now deployed their latest 1/6 scale figure from the hit animated Disney+ series with the Imperial Commandos. Releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive, this Commando is ready to protect the Imperial cloning program at all costs.

This clone will feature new white and gray armor, along with an LED helmet, and a few accessories. This will include a blaster rifle, backpack, and a thermal detonator, to help them take down any intruders. This figure will be a great enemy for the rest of the 1/6 scale Hot Toys Bad Batch collection. Pre-orders for this Imperial Commando are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find them at select markets soon, like Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Imperial Commando

"During the early years of the Galactic Empire's reign, the Imperial Commando was a unit of Clone Commandos stationed at Mount Tantiss on the planet of Wayland where the Empire's home of the Imperial cloning program was located. Continuing the expansion of Hot Toys' Star Wars collectible series, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the new 1/6th scale Imperial Commando collectible figure as seen in the animated series! This is an Hot Toys exclusive item available in limited quantity of 2,500 pieces, exclusively in select markets."

"The collectible figure features a highly detailed Clone Commando armor with white and grey paint applications, a helmet with LED light-up function, a blaster rifle, a thermal detonator, a backpack, and a display base! This trooper will surely be a great addition for any Star Wars fans!"

