Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 "WCW/Bash": Jeff Jarrett Has His Doubts

In the following preview for Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S04E09, Jeff Jarrett has his doubts about Vince Russo's finish to his match with Hulk Hogan at WCW's Bash at the Beach 2000.

In the previews leading up to tonight's episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, co-creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries has offered us previews of what Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff & Jeff Jarrett have to say regarding the PPV debacle known as WCW's "Bash at the Beach 2000." In fact, in our most recent preview, we were treated to some insight into what the two former had to say about Hulk Hogan's feelings on how his match would end. But, in the following clip, things seemed to have smoothed over between Russo & Bischoff. Now, the only thing left to do before the event begins? Make sure Jarrett is on the same page with the new finish. But Jarrett's not buying it…

Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 "Bash at the Beach 2000" Preview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 9 "Bash at the Beach 2000": At the end of the '90s, WCW's greatest battles played out backstage between scheming executives and writers… until one off-script rant against Hulk Hogan changed everything. Now, here's a look at the two most recently-released preview clips from tonight's episode – followed by a look back at the official trailer for the season's penultimate episode:

EXCLUSIVE CLIP 💥 With the creative tug of war between @THEVinceRusso and @EBischoff seemingly resolved and just moments before showtime, Russo explains the new finish to @RealJeffJarrett. "Bash at the Beach 2000" premieres TONIGHT at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/uciDvYOJ8F — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

EXCLUSIVE CLIP Moments before showtime, creative tensions between Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo come to a head. "Bash at the Beach 2000" premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/feh0zexPSc — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

NEXT WEEK… "The single biggest black eye in WCW history." — @RealJeffJarrett "Bash at the Beach 2000" premieres next Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/M4v1rTL0EN — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

After next week, the fourth season will wrap up the following week with the season finale, "The World According to Marty Jannetty." Now, here's a look back at the official season trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, August 1st at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

