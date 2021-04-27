Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 E01 Trailer; New S03 Topics Revealed

Vice TV and Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener unveiled the first official look at the third season earlier this month- ahead of its two-hour May 6th debut focusing on the life and times of Brian Pillman (or more precisely, Brian "F'n" Pillman). Along with Pillman, viewers learned that Nick Gage and "deathmatches," the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid will each be getting their own episode. Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree.

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will venture even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas." Now here's a look at the official trailer for the two-part Season 3 premiere "Brian Pillman"- with Dark Side of the Ring returning to Vice TV on Thursday, May 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brian Pillman (Trailer) | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1647TGxh5-o)

At a time when giants dominated the wrestling world, Brian Pillman clawed his way to infamy by playing an unpredictable and outrageous character dubbed 'The Loose Cannon'. But an unwavering commitment to his 24/7 performance put him on a path to self-destruction that left his family in financial and emotional ruin.

But that's not all! As promised, Husney and Eisener also offered some details on what viewers can expect from the second half of the season– set to air late summer. Topics still to come will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"- the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.