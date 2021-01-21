Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Update: "A Lot We're Stoked to Unveil"

Less than a week after Evan Husney and Jason Eisener confirmed that "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman would be one of the focuses of the third season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, viewers are getting a brief update on how production is going. Taking to Twitter earlier today (you can check out the actual tweets below), the popular docuseries said that there isn't set airdate but they're "about half way through filming the 14 new episodes." The full episode rundown will be released closer to the third season's premiere date later this year and that 'there's a lot we're stoked to unveil." Other subjects expected for the new season include Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin, Sam Houston, and the 1995 WCW/NJPW event "Collision in Korea" event (with a previously-released preview image possibly confirming this one).

Now here's a look at those original tweets:

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that spinoff series Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the '90s were in production and would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021:

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends, and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour, and the headlines.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.