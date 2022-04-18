Dark Winds: AMC Unveils Trailer & Key Art For Noir Thriller Series

AMC has released a trailer, along with key art, for their upcoming noir thriller series, Dark Winds, set to premiere on June 12th, 2022. By the looks of the art and the story to be told in this series, I'm beyond on board for it all.

Dark Winds, based on the popular "Leaphorn & Chee" book series by Tony Hillerman, premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes. Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son, Westworld, Fargo) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other, and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

Created and executive produced by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), the AMC original series stars award-winning film and television actor McClarnon, who also serves as an executive producer, Gordon and Jessica Matten (Tribal, Burden of Truth) as Bernadette Manuelito. Dark Winds also stars Noah Emmerich (The Americans, Suspicion) as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe's wife Emma Leaphorn, and features Rainn Wilson (The Office, Backstrom) as Devoted Dan, a full-of-faith car salesman. Vince Calandra (Castle Rock, Sharp Objects) is the showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre is the director and executive producer. Executive producers include George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo, and Vince Gerardis. One new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, with AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week, beginning June 19.