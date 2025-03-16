Posted in: TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds Season 3: Check Out Our E02: "Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)" Preview

Check out our preview rundown for AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds S03E02: "Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)."

It's been amazing to see how AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds has grown heading into its third season. As if an early Season 4 green light wasn't enough of a sign of how the series' critical acclaim and viewing numbers have grown, the numbers on this season's premiere have the series tracking stronger than Season 2 (which grew its viewership from the first season). It helps when you kick off the show's return by wasting little time throwing Leaphorn (McClarnon), Chee (Gordon), and Manuelito (Matten) into the thick of things. And based on our preview below for S03E02: "Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)," things aren't looking like they're going to get any easier. Leaphorn and Chee are on a manhunt, Manuelito puts her career at risk to follow her instincts – and Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) starts digging deeper…

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 2: "Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 2: "Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)" – Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) find themselves on a manhunt after making a shocking discovery; Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) questions Leaphorn about a person of interest; Manuelito (Jessica Matten) puts her job on the line when she searches for answers at a local ranch. Directed by Michael Nankin, with a teleplay by Rhiana Yazzie.

Tomorrow, Leaphorn and Chee find themselves on a manhunt while Manuelito puts her job on the line looking for answers. New episodes of #DarkWinds premiere Sundays at 9pm, only on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/OQOcRlPVeQ — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) March 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!