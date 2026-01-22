Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds Season 4 Opening Minutes: Irene Has Come to Collect

Here's a look at the bullet-ridden opening three minutes to AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds Season 4.

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at the intense, action-packed opening minutes of Dark Winds Season 4 on AMC.

Season 4 sends Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito to 1970s Los Angeles in pursuit of a missing Navajo girl.

Watch Franka Potente’s Irene Vaggan in action, the latest formidable figure in the Dark Winds saga.

New mysteries and dangers emerge as our heroes face a deadly killer tied to organized crime.

The fourth season of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl. The case will take Leaphorn (McClarnon), Chee (Gordon), and Manuelito (Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. With less than a month to go until the show makes its February 15th return, we've got a look at the opening three minutes of the season opener, giving us a chance to see Franka Potente's Irene Vaggan in action.

Here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released, followed by teasers, insights on the series, and more:

A. Martinez is set to return as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Joining the returning cast for the fourth run are Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair. Here's a look back at the previously released teaser for the February 2026-returning series:

"I'm looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I'm excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me," shared McClarnon when the news was first announced earlier this year. "I'd like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to 'Dark Winds.' And, of course, I'm most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love." Wirth added, "Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast, and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of 'Dark Winds' in a fourth season."

The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!