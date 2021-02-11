Dave Bautista on Tucker Carlson: "I Really HATE This Motherf***er"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar returned from a days-long Twitter absence to launch an attack on Tucker Carlson. Bautista, who has been filming in Australia and hasn't engaged in his usual daily practice of spawning clickbait articles with his political tweets, choosing only to retweet the political tweets of others, proved just why clickbait media like this website missed his tweets so badly by delivering a quotable, profanity-laden tweet about the Fox News personality. Welcome back, Dave.

"I really HATE this motherfucker!" Bautista tweeted. "With a passsion!!"

The "this" in question that Bautista referred to was a video of Carlson laying out a deranged conspiracy theory claiming that Democrats and the media are lying about the Capitol insurrection fomented by WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, and that it's part of a conspiracy by the Black Lives Matter movement to change American society by lying about the police killing George Floyd. So typical Fox News stuff. But Bautista wasn't going to stand for it.

"How the fuck does he get away with this?" The Animal wondered.

Considering the former president of the United States is about to get away with literal treason and attempting to destroy democracy, we're going to have to assume Big Dave was just asking a rhetorical question.

Of course, plenty of injustice exists in the world. For example, the website Bleeding Cool has trapped this reporter in a basement and refuses to let us leave until we have produced a sufficient number of daily clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets. Since Bautista took several days off from tweeting this week, we were beaten very severely and haven't been given anything to eat for days. We're grateful that Dave has finally provided us with the material to produce clickbait articles that we need, but we do hope he realizes the damage his Tweetcation caused and remembers to tweet at least one clickbait-worthy thing per day from now, for our sake. [Editor's Note: Jude, why are you lying? You weren't starved or beaten. That is a gross exaggeration and I think it's time we had a meeting about you trying to ruin my reputation. I'm not pleased about this.]