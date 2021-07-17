Dave Bautista on Tucker Carlson: "**** That Lying Human Squeaky Toy"

Global entertainment superstar Dave Bautista lashed out at Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a man who was one of the first people in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories for personal gain on television, over Carlson's role in stoking white grievance. The Animal then turned his attention to another favorite target, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bautista responded to a tweet from fellow sports star Martina Navratilova, commenting on a Washington Post article about Carlson.

The Animal commented:

But Bautista's ire isn't reserved only for Tucker Carlson. The former WWE Champion also took aim at another favorite target, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Bautista took particular issue with a new report revealing a Florida government agency is allegedly spying on DeSantis's political opponents. Bautista responded:

Bautista then retweeted a statistic about the number of COVID cases DeSantis is responsible for as Governor of Florida posted by CNN correspondent Ana Cabrera.

The Animal added:

At press time, neither Tucker Carlson nor Governor DeSantis had responded to Dave Bautista, but that's unlikely to stop the WWE Hall of Famer from continuing his work. Bautista spent most of lockdown waging a political battle against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, one which Bautista ultimately won when, with Bautista's help, Joe Biden pinned Trump clean in the main event of the 2020 election. As your number two source of news about Dave Bautista's tweets (Dave Bautista's twitter feed being the number one source, technically), Bleeding Cool will continue to monitor Bautista's social media feed and keep you updated with any breaking comments on Republican politicians.

