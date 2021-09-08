Dave Bautista Thinks Donald Trump Will Run for President in 2024

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at disgraced former president Donald Trump over Bautista's prediction that Trump will run for Presidente again in 2024. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for the former president, who he has called "President Poopypants" and whose followers, a group colloquially known as Trumpbronies, he has called "scum f***s."

A tweet from Rob Reiner, who famously played "The Meathead" on 1970s sitcom All in the Family, caught Bautista's attention.

When the Sociopath announces, this time around the media(except for his propaganda circus)must call it like it is: An attempt by a Pathologically Lying Criminal to turn America into a Fascist State. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Animal responded by suggesting that Trump will definitely run in 2024 because there's no reason not to:

There not one reason he shouldn't run. It's living his best life. He gets the attention he's desperate for. He takes in millions from campaign donations. And he gets to watch Rome burn. Nothing narcissistic fascist loves more than watching people fight over him. https://t.co/TJtgzBqsvf — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista called for the Democrats to stop Trump before the election:

The really fucked up thing is that the Democratic Party is going to let him get away with it. Sorry that's just where I'm at. Hold that piece of shit accountable or it's just going to get worse. https://t.co/160WBSd2cy — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The former WWE Champion also had some thoughts on the toughness of the former commander-in-chief:

Agreed. He's a fake tough guy who's never had to actually fight. But he has absolutely nothing to lose! He gets attention, free money, and the satisfaction of tearing the country apart. It literally is his dream life. I say he's going to run. Even though he is a straight bitch. https://t.co/7p21CT6Awq — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Donald Trump had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

