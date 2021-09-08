Dave Bautista Thinks Donald Trump Will Run for President in 2024
Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at disgraced former president Donald Trump over Bautista's prediction that Trump will run for Presidente again in 2024. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for the former president, who he has called "President Poopypants" and whose followers, a group colloquially known as Trumpbronies, he has called "scum f***s."
A tweet from Rob Reiner, who famously played "The Meathead" on 1970s sitcom All in the Family, caught Bautista's attention.
The Animal responded by suggesting that Trump will definitely run in 2024 because there's no reason not to:
Bautista called for the Democrats to stop Trump before the election:
The former WWE Champion also had some thoughts on the toughness of the former commander-in-chief:
At press time, Donald Trump had not responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.
