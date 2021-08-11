Dave Bautista: "How Much Money Did President Poopy Pants Cost Us?"
Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at his old rival, former president Donald Trump, over how much money Trump has cost the American taxpayers. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for the former president, who he has previously said reminds him of "a small-dicked howler monkey" and whose supporters he has called "scum f***s."
This week, Bautista took issue with news that a scientist fired by the Trump administration for tattling on the former president's CODID-19 response won a massive lawsuit against the government.
Bautista doesn't blame the scientist, however, for getting what he deserved. Instead, The Animal directed his ire toward Trump himself.
At press time, Donald Trump had not yet responded to Bautista's tweet.
