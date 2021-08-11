Dave Bautista: "How Much Money Did President Poopy Pants Cost Us?"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at his old rival, former president Donald Trump, over how much money Trump has cost the American taxpayers. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for the former president, who he has previously said reminds him of "a small-dicked howler monkey" and whose supporters he has called "scum f***s."

This week, Bautista took issue with news that a scientist fired by the Trump administration for tattling on the former president's CODID-19 response won a massive lawsuit against the government.

BREAKING: Government scientist who was fired for blowing the whistle on Trump's deadly COVID response is awarded a HUGE settlement. He'll receive back pay and damages for the distress caused by Trump's "vicious campaign to discredit him."RT IF YOU THINK THAT THIS IS GREAT NEWS! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista doesn't blame the scientist, however, for getting what he deserved. Instead, The Animal directed his ire toward Trump himself.

Ok between that stupid fucking wall, lawsuits,trips to his own properties, Air Force 1 flights to his own rallies, etc how much money did President Poopy Pants cost us? Us! The people who pay taxes. Not him! Not his billionaire friends! And then there's the Nat Debt 🤬 https://t.co/NrDec7iLXh — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Donald Trump had not yet responded to Bautista's tweet.

