Dave Bautista Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene to Pay the Ultimate Price

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene again this week, blasting the Georgia Republican for spreading disinformation and calling on Twitter to permanently ban Greene from its service. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Greene, who he has accused of being inbred and wondered "who elected this skanky ho" to Congress.

The Animal retweeted a post by one of his favorite blogs, The Palmer Report, discussing Greene's latest suspension.

Twitter just suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for a week for spreading false vaccine information. Good, now make it permanent. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista responded:

Seriously how many times do you have to get suspended for the same shit before you've worn out your welcome? How many lies, how much hate, bullying,division, conspiracy theories, bigotry etc do you get to use a SM forum to spread before you get the boot? Ridiculous! #SMFH https://t.co/434Y07gWlC — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

He also retweeted a New York Times article about the same subject, which seemed to address his previous question.

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for seven days for violating the platform's coronavirus misinformation policy. It's her fourth "strike," Twitter said, which means she could be permanently barred if she violates the misinformation policy again.https://t.co/y61HpdmJOB — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista seemed impressed with the number of chances Twitter has given Greene so far.

4th strike? And she "could be barred forever" for another violation? Ok🙄 https://t.co/b66Z11RDmi — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Congresswoman Greene had not responded to Bautista's tweet, possibly because she couldn't due to being suspended, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

