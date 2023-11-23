Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: cbbc, david tennant

David Tennant To Read BBC Bedtime Story Ahead Of Doctor Who

David Tennant will be reading The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers this Friday on the BBC's CBBC Channel, ahead of his return to Doctor Who.

Article Summary David Tennant to enchant on BBC's CBeebies reading 'The Way Back Home'.

Join Tennant this Friday for a space adventure bedtime story.

Special appearance ahead of his anticipated return to Doctor Who.

Catch the story on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 6:50 pm.

Ahead of the first 60th anniversary special episode of Doctor Who, David Tennant, the Tenth, Fourteenth and Meta-Crisis Doctor will be reading The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers this Friday to families across the UK on the BBC's CBBC Channel.

The Way Back Home is a tale all about friendship, adventure and helping others. "When a boy discovers an airplane in his closet, he does what any young adventurer would do: He flies it into space! Fortunately, there's friendship to be found, and what better way of finding your way back home, than by making a friend?"

The Doctor joins a litany of CBeebies Bedtime Story presenters over the years including Tom Hardy, Richard E Grant, Harry Styles, Guz Khan, Jodie Whittaker, Kate Winslet and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The CBeebies Bedtime Story airs each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer, and David Tennant's episode will air on Friday, the 24th of November.

CBeebies launched as a TV channel in 2002, aimed at families with children aged six years and under, with the final hour and 15 minutes of between 5:45 pm and 7:00 pm designated as Bedtime Hour or CBeebies Bedtime, intended to help prepare children for bed and features calm-natured programming. The final programme is always the Bedtime Stories slot, followed the "The Time Has Come to Say Goodnight", and the channel closes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!