Dawson's Creek Star, Actor James Van Der Beek Dies at Age 48

The family of James Van Der Beek announced on social media that the Dawson's Creek star and actor had passed away at the age of 48.

Heartbreaking news, with reports coming in that James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leary on Dawson's Creek, as well as a number of other memorable film and television roles, has passed away at the age of 48. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the family wrote on Instagram, announcing that the actor had died. Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023, going public with the news a year later. Since that time, the actor had remained in the public eye, offering updates while also encouraging others to take their health more seriously.

Though remembered most by many for Dawson's Creek, film fans will also remember Van Der Beek as Jonathon "Mox" Moxon in 1999's Varsity Blues. Beginning his television career in a 1993 episode of Clarissa Explains It All, Van Der Beek's television career would span a fascinatingly diverse resume of projects, from Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23 and Friends with Better Lives to CSI: Cyber, Vampirina, Pose, and many more.

Back in September 2025, the cast of Dawson's Creek (Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps) reunited at the Richard Rodgers Theater to read the 1998 pilot episode to raise money for F Cancer and their ailing co-star. Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in for Van Der Beek, who was unable to attend due to illness, but who did appear via video. "I can't believe I don't get to hug my cast mates," he shared. "I wanted to stand on that stage and thank every single person in this theater for being here tonight."

Towards the end of the event, Van Der Beek returned to add, "Now, nobody in their right mind would ever draw a parallel between the two, but one very big similarity between Dawson and the 'Phantom of the Opera' is that both of them were faced with the reality that the woman they loved truly loved somebody else, said, 'Go to him. Go to him now before I change my mind.' Only one resulted in a crying face meme." From there, Van Der Beek would introduce Norm Lewis to the stage to perform "The Music of the Night." The night was also highlighted by a video appearance from Steven Spielberg, who was Dawson Leary's favorite filmmaker. Van Der Beek is survived by his wife, Kimberly Brook, and six children. Here's a look at the post from the actor's family from earlier today:

