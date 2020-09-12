DC FanDome Harley Quinn Panel – No Season 3 [Yet] But Lots of Laughs

Welcome to DC FanDome part 2: the one where we get excited to hear from our favorite creators! This morning's panel is all about Harley Quinn, the animated series on DC Universe, now on HBO Max. A quick note about that – it started on DC Universe, DC's streaming service for all their content, but since HBO Max went live earlier this year, all the DC content is migrating over. This means that season 3 is currently in a bit of a limbo, and no, sadly, the panel didn't give us any hints on if/when season 3 will be back in production.

Showrunner Patrick Schumacker among other big-name writers (ahem, James Gunn) have taken to Twitter to share their love for the series and urge the television executives to give us season 3 now – please. Everyone wants a season 3, especially everyone on the panel, which are actors Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (Killer Shark), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), and Alan Tudyk (Clayface and Joker) as well as executive producers Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, and writer/EP Patrick Schumacker and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle.

The show is an R-rated take on adult cartoons; it's billed as hyper-violent, foul-mouthed, and loads of fun, which it lives up to in all regards. One of the main focuses of where the show left off was Harley and Ivy's relationship – it's nuanced and a healthy, supportive bastion amid all the chaos of their lives. It's wholesome and fantastic, and the actors and creators love it as much as the fans do.

Kaley mentioned she couldn't record in the booth with the other actors because they crack her up too much, and she can't concentrate on her own lines if so. That being said, Harley and Ivy's conversations and relationship is that much better (for me, at least) knowing they're not actually together and playing off of each other. "It's pretty impressive with how it all ends up," Kaley said, speaking mostly to the fact that none of them are in the same room, yet they play off each other so well…but it could have been a commentary on Harley and Ivy's relationship too.

The writers/producers also had a few things to say about where they think season 3 is headed – more of Harley and Ivy's relationship, for sure; more Kite Man, and more having fun, for sure!