DC Studios' DCU Goal: Less Confusing, More Enjoyable: Peter Safran

Whether it's Superman: Legacy or Creature Commandos, DC Studios' Peter Safran made it clear what one of the main goals is for the new DCU.

It was back in January of this year when DC Studios co-head James Gunn & Peter Safran rolled out "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters," the first wave of films & series that will serve as the building blocks for their vision of a new DCU. Since that time, we've gotten some serious updates on their first two projects. On the streaming side, the cast for the animated series Creature Commandos was announced (more on that below), with Gunn and others offering updates on how that's progressing. On the film side, we learned that Gunn would be writing & directing 2025's Superman: Legacy, with David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. In the Vanity Fair article that exclusively revealed the latest "Legacy" casting news, Safran also spoke about one of the most important goals of the new DCU – while each is part of a greater tapestry, viewers can enjoy each individual series or film on its own merits. Translation? You don't need to take a two-semester course in "DCU 101" to enjoy what they have coming down the line.

"The good news is, if you've seen nothing that we've done before, you can watch 'Superman Legacy,' you can watch 'Creature Commandos,' you can watch 'Peacemaker' season two, and you can watch 'Blue Beetle.' All of that," Safran explained in the article, touching directly upon an early concern that some fans have that the new DCU will end up where many believe Marvel Studios' MCU is at – creatively suffocated by its own canon. "We are trying to minimize audience confusion and maximize their enjoyment," added Safran. Here's a look back at what Gunn had to share when "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" was first announced – followed by a look back at what we know about Creature Commandos so far:

The role call for the animated Creature Commandos (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. Based on J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's work and first introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens.

