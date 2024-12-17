Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

DC Studios Kicks Off "Fan First" For All Things New DCU & More

DC Studios launched a "Fan First" program meant to keep everyone up-to-date on what's going on in the New DCU, "Elseworlds," and much more.

Nearly two years after they rolled out "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters," it's safe to say that things are pretty busy in and around co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. For example, this Thursday is not only bringing the fourth chapter in the hit animated series Creature Commandos but also the eagerly-anticipated teaser trailer for writer/director Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman. And let's not forget Lanterns, the Clayface film news, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and so much more. Well, it looks like folks are going to get a chance to stay in the loop on what DC Studios has to offer with DC Studios Fan First. Once you head on over and sign up (according to the site), you will "receive the latest updates and insider info from DC Studios." You're going to have to offer up an email address – but if also throw in some additional intel, "you may receive some future surprises in your mailbox." Why should you sign up? According to the service, "We have lots of new projects and announcements coming soon, so sign up today and be among the first fans to be in the know!" And when you do, you get a note from Gunn thanking you for coming aboard:

DC Studios' Creature Commandos S01E04: "Chasing Squirrels" Preview

That brings us to our preview for S01E04: "Chasing Squirrels" (directed by Sam Liu and written by Gunn), as the spotlight shifts to what it was that brought Weasel (Sean Gunn) to Belle Reve. Meanwhile, we learn more about what Circe's (Anya Chalotra) deal – while Circe has some more not-so-nice images of a possible future to share (with some very interesting characters being teased – though not exactly being shown at their best).

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series. Now, here's a look back at the season preview that Gunn shared earlier this month – followed by the official promo for this week's episode:

What can you expect from this season of #CreatureCommandos? So much more than you could ever expect! The first two episodes are available now on @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/JgieXJZc9n — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

