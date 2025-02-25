Posted in: Conventions, Events, HBO, Max, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: cinemacon, dc studios, sdcc

DC Studios Reportedly Has No "Major Plans" for SDCC; Eyeing CinemaCon

DC Studios reportedly doesn't have "major plans" for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) but is looking to make an impact at CinemaCon with Superman.

On Monday, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran released a ton of news and updates regarding what's coming on the horizon (and what's not) in terms of films and series and how the studio will operate overall moving forward. One of the topics touched upon was DC Studios' presence at this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, running July 24-27. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there "aren't any major plans" for DC Studios during the four-day pop culture extravaganza – which would make sense.

At that point, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman will have been in theaters for two weeks – aside from John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2, there could be some looks at projects in various stages of production – like HBO's Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre-starring Lanterns, Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the second season of Max's Creature Commandos. Also, the phrase "major plans" can be taken a number of different ways, so we wouldn't necessarily rule out DC Studios making its presence known (even if it's not in a Hall H way).

One event that DC Studios will reportedly have a major presence at is CinemaCon, the convention for theater owners that's running March 31 – April 3, where studios bring out early and exclusive looks at what's to come this year – and next. In terms of the marketing calendar for Superman, the timing would be perfect for an extended teaser or the first official trailer (though we have a feeling that Gunn and Safran will be looking to make more of an impact than by just having new footage to screen).

James Gunn, Peter Safran on DC Studios Annual Release Plans & More

"The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company; each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the story… the result was not one DCU but many," Safran shared during a press event on Friday offering updates on the DCU. "This fracture proved very challenging to consumers, and it chipped away at the identity of the brand." While there are still "Elseworlds" in play (like Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe), it was important for Gunn and Safran to create a new DCU that was diverse yet unified. "We've unified the brand, we've greenlit five theatrical films, made three live-action series, and are producing five animated series," Safran added, noting where things stand now in terms of DC Studios moving forward.

But how does that translate in terms of the number of series and films we can expect to see every year? On the film side, DC Studios is looking at two live-action films and one animated movie per year – while over on television series side, DC Studios is looking to produce two live-action and two animated series per year. As for the size and scope of those projects, Safran explained that various genres will be in play and not every project needs to be epic in scope. "We don't serve one kind of audience, so why make one kind of movie? Working in a multitude of genres… it affords us the opportunity to allocate resources where they can make the biggest impact. We budget according to the demands of the story and the revenue expectations of each title," Safran explained.

As for the overall universe, Gunn and Safran stressed that a film like Superman and a show like Peacemaker really are their own things and don't need a viewer to have watched one to understand the other – though watching both enhances the overall experience. "We remain steadfast that each of these projects works as a standalone project. So you can see 'Superman,' you can watch 'Lanterns,' without having to see both of them. Although, if you can, there will be special things in there for people who have seen both," Gunn reaffirmed. That said, Gunn and Safran also shared that they have a six-year plan in mind that (to no one's surprise) would see the DCU's major players teaming together on the same screen for some epic battle.

