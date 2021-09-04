DC's Legends of Tomorrow S06 Finale Preview: Checkmate for Bishop?

Before we get to the preview for this weekend's Season 6 finale of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a heads-up that viewers will want to know about. Though more specific details are on the way, the long-running Arrowverse series will be honored for 100 episodes at the global fan event DC FanDome on October 16 so make sure to check that out. Now back to "The Fungus Amongus", with Sara (Caity Lotz) and our Legends square off against Bishop's (Raffi Barsoumian) endgame. And to say that the team will never be the same by the time the credits roll will definitely be an understatement…

And don't forget that series co-composer Daniel James Chan has put together DC's Legends Of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack), a 21-song selection which you can check out any number of ways (Apple Amazon, SoundCloud, etc.) depending upon your preference by heading here. Now here's a look at a preview for

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15 "The Fungus Amongus": SEASON FINALE – When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop's (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make an exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amidst a battle, Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, and Lisseth Chavez also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

Earlier this summer at Comic-Con@Home, fans were offered an update on how Season 7 production was rolling along and they learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find our heroes stranded in one set time & place- no time or space travel (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who). But perhaps the biggest news? That Matt Ryan's Constantine was leaving the Waverider at the end of the sixth season- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope." You can check out the new trailer for the series' return:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.