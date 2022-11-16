DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 11 "The Haunting" Images: Things Get Heated

With all of the talk lately being about the series wrapping up its run this December and how this all came to be, let's not lose sight of the fact that we still have an impressively strong third season to enjoy. And even though the images were posted late (an annoying practice that The CW tends to do with shows that are "dead man walking," as they did with Black Lightning), we've gotten our hands on preview images for tonight's episode of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, S03E11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting." And as you're about to see from the following preview package, no one is ready when a certain someone from the past returns… very much alive?

Here's Our Updated Look at The Final Season of The CW's DC's Stargirl

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting": SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney, Sylvester, and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Sansone, and Brunson also star. The episode was directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 12 "Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton": SOLO MISSION – As the team devises a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Trae Romano, Alkoya Brunson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Meg DeLacy, and Hunter Sansone also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode, which was written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice, aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott, aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.