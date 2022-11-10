Dead Boy Detectives: HBO Max Welcomes David Iacono to Series Cast

The casting machine for co-showrunners Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives is rolling out more news. This time around, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that David Iacono (The Flight Attendant, The Summer I Turned Pretty) has joined the cast. Iacono's recurring David the Demon is a powerful and threatening demon who torments Crystal and the Dead Boys.

What We Know About HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives

HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Cat King, Caitlin Reilly (Hacks) as Litty, and Max Jenkins (Dead to Me) as Kingham.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.