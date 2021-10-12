Dean Cain: Bisexual Superman Not "Bold or Brave"; Knows What Would Be

By now, most of you have heard the great news. In Superman: Son of Kal-El #9, DC Comics' current Superman and Clark Kent's 17-year-old Jon Kent came out as bisexual, with Jon kissing his boyfriend Jay Nakamura in the widely-circulated image from the comic. "I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," said comics writer Tom Taylor about what Superman's coming out means. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics." Unfortunately, one person who apparently doesn't see any of himself in Jon Kent's Superman is none other than Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor Dean Cain, who visited FOX News' bastion of quality morning pablum, FOX & Friends to vent his grievances (because Gene Simmons was on tour?).

"They said it's a bold new direction, I say they're bandwagoning. Robin just came out as bi — who's really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in [The CW series] 'Supergirl,' where I played the father, was gay. So I don't think it's bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave," Cain argued during his visit to FOX News' morning machine. And we know what you're thinking. You're wondering if the ex-"Man of Steel" has a better idea of how DC Comics' Superman aka Jon Kent could keep fighting for "Truth, Justice & The (Apparently) Heterosexual Way." Well, guess what? He does!

"Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they'll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay. They're talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees and he's dating a hacktivist — whatever a 'hactivist' is. Why don't they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he's protesting? That would be brave, I'd read that," Cain explained between banging his cane on his front porch and kicking "those damn kids" off his front lawn. "Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave. There's real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking — real and actual slavery going on … It'd be great to tackle those issues."

DC Comics & Taylor, we hope you're taking notes (and then quickly running them through a paper shredder)… you can check out the clip here (but you don't have to… trust me).