Though Deborah Ann Woll's memorable run on HBO's True Blood put her on the pop culture scene, the actor made a huge splash as Karen Page in Netflix's Marvel television universe. Alongside star Charlie Cox and Elden Hensen, Woll exploded on the scene in Daredevil in 2015. Woll not only became a major player in Daredevil, but Karen also found a kindred spirit in Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) a.k.a. The Punisher. Following Daredevil's abrupt cancellation, Woll wrapped up her final commitments as Karen in the second and final season of The Punisher. Despite critical praise, the intensity and passion the actor brought to Karen, her phone was quiet when it came to new job offers. She opened up about her lack of work on the April 9th episode of Marvel's Joe Q's Mornin' Warm-up on YouTube.

Karen Page Was an Essential Part of Daredevil and The Punisher

"I'm just really wondering whether I'll get to work again, whether anyone wants to work with me again, and whether I still have it, all of those scary things," Woll said. "And part of my brain goes, 'No, you're just being crazy, calm down.' But the part of me that loves [acting] and the problem with being an artist and an actor, and any of these professions where you put a piece of your soul into your work is that it becomes a part of your identity." Framed for murder, Karen became a powerful ally of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Hansen). Their battle against the criminal underworld became steeper each season. The success of the series helped launch the other Marvel series in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. When the bottom fell out from the Netflix-Disney deal, the streamer canceled all their Marvel-related series. Only Daredevil and Jessica Jones survived to third seasons. Since The Punisher, Woll's trying to make sense of her professional drought.

Woll Opens Up About Her Current Career Life

"If I'm not acting, I'm not sure who I am," Woll said. "And since it's been so long since I got to do it, I'm struggling a little bit with how to maintain my self-worth, my sense of my own value. . . . I haven't had an acting job since, and that's been really hard for me. So even before COVID kind of flipped the world on its head, I was struggling with this." She briefly hosted a Dungeons & Dragons-related series called Relics and Rarities for Geek and Sundry. Each episode featured a who's who of geeks entrenched into the tabletop world. A couple of her guests included Cox and actor Joe Manganiello. Since Daredevil, Cox appeared with Tom Hiddleston (Loki) in a stage production of Harold Pinter's The Betrayal. He costars with Brittney Snow in the upcoming film Stripped. Henson hasn't done anything since Daredevil.

Since Woll's appearance on Joe Q, her Daredevil co-star Vincent D'Onofrio and Bernthal tweeted their support for the actor. D'Onofrio portrayed crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Murdock's arch-nemesis for all three seasons. D'Onofrio called Woll "one of my favorite scene partners in my career" and "a gift to storytelling". Bernthal showered praise across the board for his Marvel co-stars.

.@DeborahAnnWoll can play any part written for an actor to play. I think of her as being one of my favorite scene partners in my career, because of her talent.

Every actor depends on their scene partner. You'd be lucky to have her with you.

Unstoppable.

A gift to storytelling. pic.twitter.com/oH4OcDCKP2 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 12, 2020

That right there's the truth. Big love to both of y'all. What an honor and joy to have rolled with you guys. — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) April 12, 2020