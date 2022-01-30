Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E08 Review

Episode eight of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "Gathering", was a prime example of how much this story benefits from being animated. The manga has been given breath and their stories have come to life, giving us a much more rounded view of the characters and plot. The story at its core remains the same, but the anime undoubtedly fleshes up the source material and builds upon it the best way possible.

So Nezuko has finally fallen asleep after Tengen suggested for Tanjiro to sing her a lullaby. The way she started crying was so heartbreaking and it conveyed how torn she must feel at being a demon on the outside and feeling parts of herself taken over. I hope they continue showing us more of Nezuko and build upon her character as well. Tanjiro has taken her to safety while Tengen holds up the forte.

Tengen on his end is stuck with Upper Moons 6, the demon siblings Daki and Gyutaro. Gyutaro's animosity grows with the hashira as he sees how well-looking and strong he is, and even more so when he finds Tengen has three wives. Tengen gets to behead Daki again and pulls some flashy moves on Gyutaro as he tries figuring out the demon and becomes aware they need to behead both at the same time as they seem to be connected.

Tanjiro comes at the right time to partner up with Tengen against Gyutaro, as Inosuke and sleepy Zenko/Zenitsu take on Daki. I think this is the first time Tanjiro realizes how well Zenitsu fights when he is sleeping, and I loved how Tengen spoke about the three fledgling slayers referring to them as his tsuguko. I have to say though, as someone who is really close to her siblings, I am loving Daki and Gyutaro. Other than Muzan and Enmu, I like how gray they portray their characters— while I am not accepting of the murders they have committed, the anime does a great job at showing how lost their souls became when Muzan transformed them into Demons making their stories very tragic and heartbreaking.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc | Official Trailer

Needless to say, a fight ensues even with a poisoned Tengen. It seems that even though he does not want to admit it out loud, the poison is still having some effect on him. I know I have said this previously, but the animation on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc is just breathtaking. The visuals, aided by the representation of their elements and the music, just become more and more powerful with each episode in bringing life to the characters and story I enjoyed so much making it a completely new experience that gives me chills every episode. I always feel like I have to watch each episode twice: one for the story and one to focus on the beautiful visuals. I know there are only a few episodes left this season and I cannot wait to see how this wraps up.

