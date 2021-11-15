Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc E04 "Insult" Review

The fourth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, "Insult", was a testament to Tanjiro's willpower. It is also the most triggering moment in Demon Slayer yet. Tanjiro has found a way to wake up and is not about to let Enmu continue tainting the memory of his family. I feel like this is the one demon we have not seen any redeeming past moments or qualities whatsoever.

Tanjiro's vision of his dad has appeared and advises him to take up his sword as there is something he must cut. Right away Tanjiro realizes what it is, and while I had seen it in the film and read it in the manga, it still does not take away from how impactful this scene is. Tanjiro puts aside his own dream in hopes this will put an end to this distorted reality all while the kid who was tied up to him is shown the vastness and warmth of Tanjiro's heart. It really did a fine job of demonstrating who Tanjiro really is and how this very self-awareness renders Enmu's powers useless while facing our shonen hero. I also found it particularly amusing, the contrast between his subconsciousness against Zenitsu's and Inosuke's and how dark it was there.

Once again, I love the visuals to Demon Slayer so much— the initial confrontation between Enmu and Tanjiro was visually impressive and leaves you wanting more action, as often their battles do. There is something visually stunning about having the elements dance along during combat. However, the battle against Rui in the first season really sets the bar high, so you already know there will be more magical effects coming our way.

Fatherly Advice | Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Episode 4 Preview

Not much really happened on this episode as it leads to the next part of the battle: our heroes waking up and raging against the machine, the Mugen Train, who has now become Enmu's blood, flesh, and bone. The real fight is about to start and even though we have already seen the film it does not make it any less anxiety-inducing. While I am ready for it, part of my brain asks: are you really ready for this all over again?

